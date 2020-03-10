ROCKINGHAM — Two former Richmond Senior athletes have recently added more recognition to an already growing list.

Former Raiders defensive back Daryus Skinner finished his last season for Winston-Salem State and has etched his name among the program’s best ballhawks. He was invited to take part in the NFL’s first Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine from Mar. 27-29 at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Facility.

The combine will provide an evaluation opportunity and exposure for NFL Draft-eligible athletes with no remaining eligibility who were not invited to the National Invitational Combine (NIC).

Skinner was deemed one of the top football players in the nation as a selection to The Associated Press 2019 D-II All-America Team after finishing eighth in the country with seven interceptions in just 10 games.

That designation came after Skinner was selected for the 2019 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (CCA) All-Super Region 2 Team.

Meanwhile, former Lady Raiders softball standout Taylor Parrish is already becoming a household name for Pfeiffer University fans. The freshman earned her second Rookie Pitcher of the Week honor from the USA South Conference on Monday after posting a 1-0 record with one save in three appearances last week.

In 11 and 1/3 innings pitched, Parrish posted a 0.62 ERA and allowed one earned run on four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Parrish began the week with a five-inning complete-game, one-hit, shutout against King’s. She finished the week with a save against Wilkes.

This comes after Parrish won the same award on Feb. 24 after totaling 14 strikeouts, allowing just one earned run in 15 and 1/3 innings pitched to open the season.

Pfeiffer currently holds a 12-game win streak.

Parrish https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Mug_Parrish-1.jpg Parrish Skinner https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Mug_DaryusSkinner-1.jpg Skinner