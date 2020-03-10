Baldwin chooses N.C. State

Baldwin Baldwin

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior wideout Jakolbe Baldwin became the latest football player from the class of 2021 to announce his commitment to play for a Division-I university.

The junior receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and posted a message that signaled his desire to continue his academic and athletic endeavors at North Carolina State next fall.

“First, I would like to thank God for allowing me to play the sport that I love!,” the post started.

“Thank you to all of the schools and coaches who have recruited me and given me this opportunity! I’d like to thank my family and coaches for supporting me along the way, being there with me throughout this recruiting process and pushing me every day to be the best person and football player that I can be!!”

The decision comes after Baldwin yielded a host of offers from other D-I programs including Duke, East Carolina and Appalachian State.

Baldwin joins Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood as the second member of next year’s class to commit to an Atlantic Coast Conference school. In January, Hood announced his intentions to play for The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In his two seasons with the Raiders’ varsity team, Baldwin has been a go-to option on the outside. The 6’1 wideout has 1,235 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns.

This past season, Baldwin’s most impressive performances resulted in two important wins. He went for 108 yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions to help beat rival Scotland in November. Baldwin enjoyed a career effort in the second-round state playoffs win over Myers Park, racking up 124 yards on six receptions.

