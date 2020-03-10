Local roundup: Raiders baseball drops SAC opener, softball stays hot

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders pitcher Nygie Stroman pitches to the plate during the first inning of Monday’s home loss to Purnell Swett. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders pitcher Nygie Stroman pitches to the plate during the first inning of Monday’s home loss to Purnell Swett. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Purnell Swett’s Jeremiah Locklear, left, picks up a bunt from Richmond’s Cameron Way during Monday’s conference opener. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Purnell Swett’s Jeremiah Locklear, left, picks up a bunt from Richmond’s Cameron Way during Monday’s conference opener.

ROCKINGHAM — It was a tough night at the plate for the Richmond Senior baseball team in its Sandhills Athletic Conference opener on Monday, as they couldn’t figure out Purnell Swett ace Jeremiah Locklear and went hitless in the 10-0 shutout in six innings.

“I just think we didn’t swing the bat when we had opportunities,” said Richmond (0-3, 0-1 SAC) coach Rob Ransom. “The kid (Locklear) challenged us with the fastball and we just couldn’t catch up to it.”

The Purnell Swett (3-0, 1-0 SAC) lefty pitched a complete game, going the full six innings, with a game-high 10 strikeouts while giving up just one walk in his final inning on the mound.

Raiders shortstop Dallas Cowick had the best opportunity of any batter that faced Locklear, getting on base in the first inning by way of a fielding error. Teammate Cameron Way moved Cowick in scoring position in the next at-bat, but Locklear got out of the inning using a strikeout, then getting help from catcher Jaylyn McIntrye who caught Cowick trying to steal third.

Richmond saw few chances to get on base over the next five innings as Locklear quickly worked through the lineup with his overpowering fastball.

The Rams were held in check offensively during the first two innings as Raiders starter Nygie Stroman kept the contest scoreless.

“I thought Nygie pitched pretty good in the first couple of innings,” Ransom said of the towering lefty. “It’s early in the season for him and his pitch count got up around 60, and he hadn’t thrown more than 35-40 pitches, so I felt that was enough.

Troy McGirt got the Rams on the board in the third on a sacrifice fly that brought home Cameron Field and made it 1-0. Ransom decided to take out Stroman in the third inning with two outs and a couple of runners on base. Stroman gave up two consecutive 2-out singles, then Blake Scott followed with a 2-RBI single that extended the lead to 3-0.

“It’s a long season and he needs time to work himself back into shape,” Ransom added of Stroman, who just recently joined the group after basketball season ended.

Not long after, Ransom made the change to reliever Harley Honeycutt who got out the frame without anymore damage.

But the Rams would strike again in the top of the fifth as Honeycutt walked the first two batters and was substituted for Dallas Cowick. The visitors benefitted from a couple of Raiders’ errors and blew the game open with six runs in the frame to make it a 9-0 advantage.

Now the focus shifts to the rematch between the two groups in Pembroke on Friday.

“You got to leave that game behind you and get ready to go on the bus and be ready to play Friday night. Keep your head up and keep fighting through it,” Ransom said to his group afterward.

Purnell Swett’s Mason Locklear finished 3-for-4 to lead the team in hits, and Field added a pair of hits in the win.

Lady Raiders’ offense sparks big win over Anson

WADESBORO — Crossing the Pee Dee River to face longtime rival Anson, the Richmond Senior girls softball team continued its offensive onslaught from last week’s season-opener en route to a 15-2 victory in five innings on Monday.

The Lady Raiders (2-0) were led offensively by a slew of batters with multiple hits, including Quston Leviner, Payton Chappell and Allyiah Swiney who all finished with two apiece. Swiney and Chappell also led the group with three RBIs.

They jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and were held scoreless over the next two innings.

Anson (1-1) pitcher Ashlyn Gatewood finished with a game-high seven strikeouts in 4 and 2/3 innings.

The Lady Bearcats cut the lead to 3-1 in the second frame, but the margin quickly ballooned to 15-2 by the end of the sixth as the Lady Raiders saw six runs come across in the fourth and the fifth.

Richmond pitcher Kearston Bruce pitched five innings and struck out six to get the win.

The Lady Raiders are back in action Tuesday, hosting Purnell Swett in the conference opener. Anson hosts Cuthbertson next Monday.

RSHS boys tennis shuts out Seventy-First in opener

FAYETTEVILLE — After rain caused the team’s first two matches of the season to be rescheduled, the Richmond boys tennis team finally opened the season on Monday, gaining a 9-0 victory over conference opponent Seventy-First on the road.

“It felt good to finally get on the court against a different opponent,” said Richmond coach Patrick Hope.

The Raiders (1-0) swept the six singles matches as Bradford Pittman, Karym Ojeda, Alex Yates, Ty Murray, and Mack West each earned perfect decisions in straight sets. Meanwhile, No. 6 seed Ethan McDonald won his singles match via forfeit.

“This will be a confidence builder for the two matches we have this week against Purnell Swett and Pinecrest,” said Hope.

Richmond hosts Purnell Swett on Tuesday before welcoming Pinecrest on Thursday. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders pitcher Nygie Stroman pitches to the plate during the first inning of Monday’s home loss to Purnell Swett. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9909.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders pitcher Nygie Stroman pitches to the plate during the first inning of Monday’s home loss to Purnell Swett. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Purnell Swett’s Jeremiah Locklear, left, picks up a bunt from Richmond’s Cameron Way during Monday’s conference opener. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_BASE_Swett.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Purnell Swett’s Jeremiah Locklear, left, picks up a bunt from Richmond’s Cameron Way during Monday’s conference opener.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.