Athlete of the Week (Mar. 2-7): Rayana Shubert

Rayana Shubert has been named the Daily Journal Athlete of the Week for Mar. 2-7.

Shubert is a two-year member of the Richmond Senior girls track and field team.

She started the season with a first-place finish in the discus throw during Saturday’s Tiger Relay hosted by Reid Ross High. Her best score from three attempts was 106 feet, 5 inches, good enough to win the finals.

“I’m very shocked because women’s track at the school—we don’t get acknowledged as much,” said Shubert of receiving her first Athlete of the Week honor.

“For me to get Athlete of the Week..I’m going to keep pushing to not only put myself up there, but my team as well.”

Shubert says one of the keys to performing so well was focusing on her form, which was especially important because she hadn’t competed in the event since regionals a year ago. She added that a couple of familiar opponents that she placed behind last season helped fuel the inspired effort this time around.

The sophomore also participated in the 4×100 throw relay, in which Richmond finished second. Shubert says the relay was both challenging and fun, recalling how the baton dropped during her exchange and how she had a teammate step on the back of her shoe, causing it to fly off.

“Even though it was hilarious, and a little bit embarrassing, I just had to push through it and do it for my team,” Shubert said about the incident with a laugh.

“Honestly, it felt really good. It put me in a good place mentally because I feel like now, it’s only up from here,” she added about the successful showing in the Lady Raiders’ season-opener.

Below are Shubert’s responses to a list of fun questions asked by the Daily Journal staff.

1. Who is your role model, why?

Shubert: My uncle. Growing up, he was always there to push me and teach me stuff, mentally.

2. Who is your favorite female athlete, why?

Shubert: Michaela DePrince. She’s one of my favorites because she’s a ballet dancer and her movement is beautiful. When I look at her, I think about spinning that discus.

3. What is your favorite subject right now?

Shubert: Civics. I’ve always thought about going into law. I love politics.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

