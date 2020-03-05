Rain causes more delays for local teams

ROCKINGHAM — A rainy week has altered the schedules for most of Richmond Senior’s spring athletics as games have been pushed back and postponed. Thursday was no different, as the school’s tennis and softball events were called off because of wet weather.

Softball

The Richmond Senior varsity and junior varsity teams’ contests at rival Anson have been rescheduled to Monday, Mar. 9.

This comes after rain wiped out the Lady Raiders’ initial season-opener at Southwestern Randolph on Tuesday. No makeup date has been announced yet.

The varsity Lady Raiders (1-0) were able to see some action this week, however, getting a convincing 13-3 win over Uwharrie Charter at home on Wednesday.

Tennis

For the Richmond boys tennis team, Thursday’s home-opener against rival Scotland has been rescheduled to a date yet to be determined.

It marked the second time this week a Raiders match was postponed after their initial season-opener at Seventy-First on Tuesday was moved to Mar. 9.

