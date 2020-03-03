Richmond baseball falls late to Anson in season-opener

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Collin Wheeler gets ready for a pitch during Monday’s season-opener against visiting Anson. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Collin Wheeler gets ready for a pitch during Monday’s season-opener against visiting Anson. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Dallas Cowick tries to apply the tag on Anson’s Garrett Maner (2) during the seventh inning of Monday’s season-opener in Rockingham. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Dallas Cowick tries to apply the tag on Anson’s Garrett Maner (2) during the seventh inning of Monday’s season-opener in Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM — After clawing back to take a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth, the Richmond Senior baseball team wasn’t able to answer the ensuing rally from visiting rival Anson in the seventh, eventually losing 4-3 in Monday’s season-opener.

Richmond (0-1) coach Rob Ransom conversely felt his team’s performance at the plate was what ultimately decided its fate as they went hitless through the first four innings and suffered 15 strikeouts.

“The big thing about tonight was we just struck out too many times. We got to put the ball in play,” said Ransom.

He added that the team’s four errors were just as costly as he tells his group that two or less per contest is a recipe for success.

Anson (1-0) coach Zach Scoggins has adopted the “All In” slogan for his group this season and says nothing embodied that more than the effort they displayed to get the victory.

“We just had to show some grit right there, plain and simple, said Scoggins. “Tonight, we batted from 1-9 fantastically. Everybody put the ball in play and that’s what it takes to win a close ballgame against a very good Richmond team.”

Bearcats hitters Ranes Little, A.J. Harrington and Garrett Maner each had a hit apiece. Maner tied the score at 3 on a close play at the plate in the seventh, then Little took advantage of a couple of fielding errors and crossed the plate moments later to break the tie.

Bearcats starter Ethan Currie accounted for six of the strikeouts in three full innings of work, while also holding the Raiders hitless.

“To start a ballgame, that’s all you can ask for,” said Scoggins. “Early in the season, we’re trying to get our arms into shape…we put it together as a team, brought in several arms and made sure we did the job.”

Ranik Little pitched 1 and 2/3 innings, striking out three and giving up just one hit. Wesley Lear finished the last two innings, collecting four punchouts, including two straight strikeouts to escape a bases-loaded jam and seal the win.

“That finish right there means a lot to these guys,” said Scoggins.

I’m sure everybody knows this is a rivalry game…and it’s even better to win as a team and a family. And that’s what we are here.”

Collin Wheeler led the Raiders with two hits and an RBI that tied it at 2 in the sixth, while Michael Pettitt also had a hit and an RBI that gave them a 3-2 advantage. Hunter Hancock chipped in with a hit in the bottom of the fifth.

Cameron Way led the Raiders on the mound, striking out six and giving up just one hit through 3 and 2/3 innings.

“We all had opportunities to cash in, but that’s just the way it goes. Other than that, we’ll just go get ready to play tomorrow,” said Ransom.

Richmond hits the road for a matchup with Cape Fear on Tuesday. Anson is off until Friday when it travels to Mount Pleasant.

In the junior varsity matchup, Richmond defeated Anson 12-1 by way a run-rule decision. The JV Raiders used five runs in the second and six more runs in the third to blow the game open. Anson would score its only run in the top of the fourth.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

