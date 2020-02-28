Love, McDougald named to all-conference team

Love Love McDougald McDougald Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Lady Raiders guards Jayla McDougald (4) and Keionna Love celebrate in a game earlier this season. Both received all-conference selections Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Lady Raiders guards Jayla McDougald (4) and Keionna Love celebrate in a game earlier this season. Both received all-conference selections Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — Two Richmond Senior girls basketball players were named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team that was released on Friday.

The Lady Raiders’ top two scorers this season, senior Keionna Love and junior Jayla McDougald cracked the list after consistent efforts each week.

“They both earned those honors and they were key components to our season this year,” said Richmond coach Teddy Moseley.

In her return to the Lady Raiders after playing for another school last year, Love averaged a team-high 14.9 point per game and totaled 357 points for the season.

She had five games scoring 20 or more, including a season-best 25 points in a win over Seventy-First on Feb. 11 that, at the time, kept the Lady Raiders in the state playoffs picture.

McDougald was second on the team with 259 total points, coming in at just over 10 per contest.

Her best stretch came in the final week of the regular season where she averaged 19 points over a three-game stretch to help the Lady Raiders get wins at Seventy-First, Lumberton and against rival Scotland.

Other notables from the list include Purnell Swett freshman Kylie Chavis who took Player of the Year honors.

Jack Britt’s Nattlie McArthur was named Coach of the Year after posting an undefeated record in the conference, while winning both the regular season and league tournament crowns. The Lady Buccaneers also led the conference with four selections to the list.

