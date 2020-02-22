Raiders fall to Patriots in SAC title game

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s Nygie Stroman (10) tries to defend Bradlee Haskell, right, during Friday’s conference tournament title game in Southern Pines. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s Nygie Stroman (10) tries to defend Bradlee Haskell, right, during Friday’s conference tournament title game in Southern Pines.

SOUTHERN PINES — In what was the tie-breaking meeting between two of the best teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference this season, top-seeded Pinecrest defended its home court, defeating Richmond Senior 62-55 in the league tournament final on Friday.

No. 3 Richmond was led by Quamir Sivels’ 16 points, followed by Nygie Stroman’s 15 points.

Patriots (24-3) guard Bradlee Haskell found open areas in the Raiders’ zone and filled the stat sheet, posting a game-high 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Richmond (19-8) coach Donald Pettigrew described the first half as a heavy-weight fight as both sides traded blows at a slow, methodical pace.

The teams played evenly with the score knotted at 19 heading into the break, but it was the disparity coming out of halftime that decided the contest.

“I told my guys to be patient and in the third quarter, I think we might have been too patient,” said Pettigrew. “We picked it up in the fourth quarter, but it was a little bit too late. “

Pettigrew’s bunch scored just two field goals in the third, while Haskell and Co. dropped in 17 to take hold of the bout.

Haskell had seven points in the frame and jumpstarted a 6-0 run to start the half, scoring on a one-legged fadeaway. His 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in the period gave the Patriots a double-digit lead, 34-23.

Both teams poured in points in the up-and-down fourth quarter.

Stroman knocked down a trio of triples and finished with 11 points in the frame, while Sivels drained two of his three-pointers in the period. Starting point guard P.J. McLaughlin also had multiple shots from downtown in the last eight minutes.

Sivels converted one from deep just a couple of minutes into the frame and sliced into the deficit to make it 38-27. McLaughlin hit both of his 3-pointers within the span of a minute, the second of which forced a Pinecrest timeout and closed the margin to 45-36 at the 4:08 mark.

Patriots guard Kelvyn Harrington had the answer for the suddenly hot-shooting Raiders, converting three of his game-high five 3-pointers in the final period. After McLaughlin’s last trey, Harrington connected on back-to-back triples, the second of which expanded the lead to 51-39 with just 3:27 to go.

Stroman did his best to force the visitors back in the game with two late 3’s, the second of which saw the Raiders draw closer, 59-52, with just over 40 seconds remaining.

But Haskell, who took tournament MVP honors, immediately silenced the momentum with a pair of free throws on the other end to make it 61-52.

In the postgame locker room, Pettigrew told his squad to keep their heads up and reshift focus towards Tuesday’s likely home matchup in the first round of the state playoffs.

“The biggest picture is getting ready for next week…that’s what we’re looking for, to try to make a run,” he said.

The NCHSAA will release the state tournament brackets sometime Sunday evening. Richmond will receive an at-large bid and is projected to be the 15th seed in the West. Pinecrest takes the conference’s top automatic berth and is projected as the No. 2 seed in the East.

Jarvis Tillman finished with seven points, 11 rebounds and a game-high four blocks for the Raiders.

Pinecrest’s Will Bode ended with 17 points in the win.

No. 1 Pinecrest has big 3rd quarter, tops No. 3 Richmond