Temple Christian girls bounced from tourney by Columbus Christian

Temple Christian forward Jena Richmond, left, tries to drive to the basket during Friday’s conference tournament semifinal game against Columbus Christian in Laurinburg. Richmond had a team-high 15 points for the Lady Tigers in the 47-39 loss. She had eight of her points in the third quarter that saw the team make a comeback, scoring 14 total points in the frame. The third-seeded Lady Tigers got to the semifinal by defeating No. 6 Grace on Tuesday. No. 2 Columbus Christian advances to the championship game on Saturday against top-seeded Antioch.