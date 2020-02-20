Rockets fall to West Hoke in conference title game

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockingham forward Jaziah Lyles, center, gathers in the post during Wednesday’s conference championship game against West Hoke in Raeford. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockingham forward Jaziah Lyles, center, gathers in the post during Wednesday’s conference championship game against West Hoke in Raeford.

RAEFORD — Rockingham Middle boys basketball couldn’t overcome the loss of its top scorer and eventually succumbed to top-seeded West Hoke, 60-30, in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference championship game on Wednesday at Hoke County High.

Rockets (9-2) coach Julius Bowden took the brunt of the blame, while acknowledging how difficult it was to be without his floor general, Paul McNeil, who missed the contest because of a medical issue.

“Anytime you have to play a game against a good team without your leading scorer, it’s going to be tough. I could have made some better adjustments, but overall, they were the better team tonight,” he said.

Despite McNeil’s absence, Bowden’s bunch came out inspired, racing out to a 9-3 advantage and forced a West Hoke timeout.

The hosts scored six unanswered points after the timeout, capped by a half-court heave that dropped at the buzzer to knot things at 9, igniting the home crowd in the process.

With momentum swinging in its favor, West Hoke put in the first 15 points of the second period and took a commanding 24-9 advantage.

Rockingham’s Jada Zimmerman tied a team-high with six points, including a short layup late in the second quarter to break the run. Jaziah Lyles also finished with six points, four of which came just before halftime.

The Rockets trailed 32-15 at the break and played a competitive third period, losing the frame by just two points, 9-7.

But West Hoke (11-0) outscored Rockingham, 18-4, in the final period to seal an undefeated season and SEMSAC title.

“It was a tough game, but my guys played hard all night,” said Bowden. “We had a great season, just hate to see it end like this.”

Talan Stoner chipped in with five points for the Rockets.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockingham forward Jaziah Lyles, center, gathers in the post during Wednesday’s conference championship game against West Hoke in Raeford. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_ROCKBBLyles.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockingham forward Jaziah Lyles, center, gathers in the post during Wednesday’s conference championship game against West Hoke in Raeford.