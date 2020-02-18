Lady Raiders’ streak ends in loss at Pinecrest

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Keionna Love, left, and Davionna Campbell, right defend Pinecrest’s Sha’hoda Kelley during Monday’s road game. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Keionna Love, left, and Davionna Campbell, right defend Pinecrest’s Sha’hoda Kelley during Monday’s road game.

SOUTHERN PINES — Riding a season-high four-game win streak, the Richmond Senior girls basketball team couldn’t hold on to a six-point halftime lead at Pinecrest on Monday and eventually fell, 54-46, in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

No. 5 Richmond (16-9) was led by senior guard Keionna Love’s game-high 20 points, while fourth-seeded Pinecrest (14-10) had two scorers reach double figures, forward Sha’hoda Kelley (19 points) and point guard Keyana McLaughlin (15 points).

McLaughlin had been a go-to scoring threat that plagued the Lady Raiders in two losses earlier in the season, but Richmond coach Teddy Moseley says he was pleased with how his group defended her.

“I thought we did a great job defensively on McLaughlin tonight,” he said. “She didn’t win the game for them, however, she didn’t lose it for them…and we didn’t have that tonight.”

Moseley’s group held McLaughlin scoreless in the first quarter and didn’t let the home team put in its first points until the 3:12 mark.

Love and backcourt starter Jayla McDougald set the tone offensively for the visitors, combining for 14 points in the period.

After the Lady Patriots tied it at 5, Love and McDougald powered a 12-0 run the final two minutes of the opening frame, with Love knocking down a pair of 3-pointers during the stretch.

McLaughlin countered with eight points in the second and propelled a 10-2 run midway through the period. She converted a pair of free throws with 2:32 left in the half that cut the deficit to 19-15.

The Lady Raiders went into the break up 23-17, but Kelley and McLaughlin got the home crowd back in it during the second half.

Kelley had seven points in the third period, including a short layup with just over two minutes to go that cut the margin to just one point, 27-26. The Lady Raiders, on the other hand, couldn’t get into a rhythm and scored just six points in the frame and trailed 30-29 heading to the fourth.

The final period saw both teams exchange baskets through the opening minutes.

Richmond guard Bree Wall gave her group back the lead, momentarily, on a layup that made it 31-30 just a minute into the frame.

Kelley would break a 33-33 tie a few possessions later, grabbing an offensive rebound and putting in back in to give the Lady Patriots a two-point advantage.

An Asia Douglas layup with just under six minutes left would give the visitors its last lead of the contest, 37-36. McLaughlin followed with a layup of her own to retake the lead.

Jakerra Covington finished with seven points, four of which came on free throws in the final frame. She converted on a pair of foul shots that tied it at 40 with 4:33 to go.

The Lady Raiders would knot it at 42, but Kelley’s layup at the 3:49 mark broke the tie and two minutes later, she converted on another short basket to extend the lead, 47-43.

A deciding factor in the closing moments came at the foul line that saw Pinecrest go 12 for 18 in the period and Richmond shoot 9 of 16.

“Down the stretch is when you need to be able to make free throws and we didn’t do that tonight,” said Moseley.

McLaughlin was 5 of 6 at the line in the fourth and Kelly went 2 for 3 to close out the win.

Both teams came into the matchup on the state playoffs bubble as the Lady Raiders held the No. 48 spot in the Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings that determine postseason eligibility, while the Lady Patriots were No. 49.

The 4A division accepts 48 teams into the playoff field and Moseley says that despite the loss, in what he called a fun game to coach, he’s proud of the way his group responded in must-win scenarios.

“I just told them it was a great run down the stretch and told them I was proud of their effort,” said Moseley. “We’re going to keep going as if things are business as usual and I told them, ‘Let the chips fall where they may.’”

Richmond awaits the release of the official state playoffs brackets on Saturday to see if they made the field.

