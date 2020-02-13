ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior football team’s 2020 schedule is all but complete according to a couple of recent announcements.

Thursday, Richmond was among the 20 teams named to the BSN Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree scrimmages this upcoming summer.

It will mark a return trip to the jamboree as the team faced South View last year. This time around, Richmond is matched against Cape Fear on Aug. 14, with the scheduled time set for 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, rival program Scotland will follow in a matchup with host school Terry Sanford at 8 p.m. Sandhills Athletic Conference members Lumberton, Hoke, Seventy-First and Jack Britt are all scheduled to take part in the two-day event.

Last week, the Raiders released a statement via social media regarding the addition of a regular season game to fill an open slot in Week 2. Richmond has agreed to host Jones High School, out of Florida, on Aug. 28.

Jones was one of the best teams in Florida this past season, finishing with a 13-2 record that including a trip to the state championship game.

The Raiders are fresh off a 13-1 record, finishing as the 4AA West Region runner-ups while claiming back-to-back conference championships.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Richmond’s Caleb Hood (5) and Jaron Coleman (31) exit the field during a playoff game this past season. The team recently announced additions to its upcoming summer and regular season schedules. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_RFB_2020web-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Richmond’s Caleb Hood (5) and Jaron Coleman (31) exit the field during a playoff game this past season. The team recently announced additions to its upcoming summer and regular season schedules.