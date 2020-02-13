Nicholson, Gallops prep for regionals

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Raiders seniors Austin Gallops, left, and JoeE Nicholson, right prepare to shake hands during an earlier match this season. Both wrestlers are set to compete at state regionals this weekend. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file Raiders seniors Austin Gallops, left, and JoeE Nicholson, right prepare to shake hands during an earlier match this season. Both wrestlers are set to compete at state regionals this weekend.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior wrestlers JoeE Nicholson and Austin Gallops have racked up wins, pins and a host of accolades during their time with the program.

When the two seniors compete in the NCHSAA Midwest 4A Regional this weekend, they hope to capture the last honor that’s evaded them to this point in their careers: a trip to the state championships.

“I’m going to have to be able to deal with more strength and defend more shots…not give up any points on takedowns and just keep fighting until the end,” said Nicholson, who broke the school record for wins and led the Raiders in that category again this season.

Nicholson finished with a 30-6 record at the 120-pounds division and received another all-conference nod by placing second at the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

Gallops (160 pounds) posted a 27-9 mark and also made all-conference with a second-place finish at the SAC tourney. He was defeated by Pinecrest’s Hunter Hillis in the championship match and says a break down in technique was to blame.

“My feet got caught under me when I tried to do a move and it kind of cost me the match,” said Gallops.

The scrappy upperclassman says, in addition to improving his footwork over the past week, he’s been focusing on resting and getting healthy. Most importantly, Gallops has put more attention on conditioning in hopes of reversing last year’s result where he fell one match shy of states.

Richmond coach Earl Nicholson will be leading his last regionals push after announcing his retirement from coaching after over two decades with the program.

His sentiments about the weekend were in tune with Gallops.

“The big thing is, working supremely on our conditioning,” said coach Nicholson. “You gon’ fight for six minutes, not give up positioning and not give up easy points to people.”

Another Raiders wrestler to look out for at regionals is Andres Sanchez (113 pounds), who went 28-14 this season. Sanchez made his first podium trip at the conference tournament after placing third overall in his weight class.

The regional competition is set for Friday and Saturday at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown.

