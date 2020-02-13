Pirates use big second half to down Raiders

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders guard P.J. McLaughlin, right, tries to drive past Lumberton’s Jamerl Brockington during the first half of Wednesday’s road loss. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders guard P.J. McLaughlin, right, tries to drive past Lumberton’s Jamerl Brockington during the first half of Wednesday’s road loss.

LUMBERTON — When looking for a source of energy on Wednesday night after playing a double-overtime game the night before, the Lumberton boys basketball team had to channel frustration from that heart-wrenching loss.

In doing so, the Pirates unleashed a strong performance on both sides of the ball to mirror the result they had earlier this season in the rematch with Richmond Senior on Wednesday in a 75-46 win at home.

After battling back via 10-2 run midway through the second quarter, the Raiders couldn’t overcome Lumberton’s Charlie Miller, who caught fire from behind the arch in the third quarter and helped blow the contest open.

Richmond coach Donald Pettigrew took ownership for the final two periods that saw an eight-point halftime deficit transform into a second blowout loss to the Pirates this season.

“I just need to do a better job getting the guys ready in the second half,” said Pettigrew. “We lost the shooter a couple of times and we can’t do that. That’s me, I got to do a better job of letting the guys know where the shooter is on the court.”

In the third period, Miller left his mark during a 17-5 run as he scored 11 of his 19 points in a five-minute span in the third quarter. He drilled a pair of triples right in front of the Lumberton student section with less than a minute to go in the quarter to push the lead out to 60-37.

“I’ve been getting a lot of shots up lately, especially in practice. It’s good to see one go in and the rest seem to fall,” Miller said.

Jordan McNeill added 19 points as well for the Pirates with 10 coming in the first half as the Pirates built up the early lead.

The Raiders were led in scoring by P.J. McLaughlin’s 10 points and Nygie Stroman’s nine.

Lumberton (19-4, 10-3 SAC) took the lead late in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the way, even though Richmond (16-7, 9-4 SAC) showed some resistance.

The Pirates went up 28-12 with a McNeill layup with six minutes to go until halftime. The Raiders responded with a 16-2 run, capped off with a Dylan Lewis 3-pointer to cut the Lumberton advantage to 30-28 with 2:20 left in the half.

That would be as close as the Raiders would get the rest of the way as Lumberton’s defense locked in to hold the Raider to 18 points in the second half.

The win secures the No. 2 seed in next week’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament for Lumberton as both teams shared second in the league standings coming into the game.

Richmond, will likely carry the No. 3 seed in the tournament, but Pettigrew says they are first worried about rival Scotland on Friday.

“We got to regroup. We can’t hang our heads on this,” said Pettigrew. “We got another big game, rivalry game on Senior Night, so we got to get guys ready to play.”

Caleb Hood added eight points and eight rebounds for the Raiders, while Matt Locklear chipped in with 10 points off the bench for the Pirates.

By Jonathan Bym Robesonian Sports Editor

