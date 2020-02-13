McDougald, Lady Raiders extend win streak

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders guard Jayla McDougald (4) dribbles past Lumberton’s Diamond Oxendine during the team’s road win on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders guard Jayla McDougald (4) dribbles past Lumberton’s Diamond Oxendine during the team’s road win on Wednesday.

LUMBERTON — For the second straight night, Richmond Senior guard Jayla McDougald found a rhythm from behind the arch, keying another pivotal victory.

After knocking down four shots from deep to beat Seventy-First, McDougald continued her hot streak against Lumberton on Wednesday, dropping in a season-high seven 3-pointers to help the Lady Raiders pick up a 57-41 road win.

The junior guard finished with a game-high 25 points to pace three Richmond players in double figures. Fellow starters Keionna Love ( 14 points, six rebounds) and Jakerra Covington (12 points, 14 rebounds) helped push the offense and defense.

Lumberton (11-12, 4-8 SAC) guard August Smith did her best to rival McDougald’s shooting spree, netting four triples and finishing with a team-high 16 points.

McDougald cashed in on four 3-pointers in the first half and powered the group to a 21-14 advantage at the break.

Covington’s steal and layup midway through the third quarter made it 27-16, then McDougald followed with a shot from deep that gave the Lady Raiders a 30-19 lead.

Moments later, Love connected on a short bucket, plus the foul, to widen the gap to 35-19.

But Smith responded in the fourth quarter with her team trailing 36-25. The Lady Pirates junior collected five straight points to open the final frame, cutting the margin down to 36-30.

McDougald’s shooting kept the home team at bay, however, as she scored another triple with just over five minutes left that extended the lead, 47-30. A few minutes later, her final 3-pointer made it 54-40 with just under two minutes remaining and sealed the team’s third straight win.

Lady Pirates center Hailey Werrell added six points and five rebounds, while Jaylen Carter added six points and four rebounds in the loss.

Up next, Richmond (15-8, 6-7 SAC) tries to continue its streak at home against rival Scotland on Friday for Senior Night. Lumberton returns home to host rival Purnell Swett.

McDougald’s 7 3’s drops Lumberton

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

