Local roundup: Hamlet girls advance in SEMSAC hoops playoffs

HAMLET — The Hamlet girls basketball team had a successful showing in the opening round of the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference playoffs, downing East Hoke, 48-21 at home on Tuesday.

No. 3 Hamlet (8-2) now advances to a road matchup with second-seeded Sandy Grove on Thursday.

Lady Red Rams guard Orena Drake finished with a game-high 15 points, 10 of which came in the second half to help open what was just a two-point lead at the half.

Ryelan Lyerly and Elise Dimery both dropped in eight points to help Drake carry the offense. Meanwhile, Saquanna Bostic scored all six of her points in the third quarter to help the Lady Red Rams outpace the visitors, 17-3 in the frame.

Amerah Primus also chipped in with six points, including a bucket in the fourth quarter that saw the group outscore East Hoke 14-3.

On the boys side, Hamlet’s season came to an end by way of a 43-40 loss to visiting Sandy Grove on Tuesday.

Third-seeded Hamlet (6-4) was led by Javian Drake’s 18 points, while fellow backcourt starter David McNair helped with nine points of his own.

“I hate the season had to end, it’s been a wonderful ride with this group,” said Hamlet coach Keith Parsons. “Each and every one of them gave all we asked.”

Red Rams guard Zach Gardner added seven points, while Tristan Wall, Jashton Harrington and Toby McInnis all scored two points in the loss.

“Our 14 players all have great things ahead of them, and I can’t wait to watch it all unfold,” said Parsons.

No. 5 Sandy Grove moves on to play top-seeded West Hoke on Thursday.

