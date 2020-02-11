Athlete of the Week: Andrea Ellerbe (Feb. 3-8)

Ellerbe Ellerbe

Andrea Ellerbe has been named the Daily Journal Athlete of the Week for Feb. 3-8.

Ellerbe is a freshman sprinter for the Richmond Senior girls indoor track and field team.

On Saturday, she helped the Lady Raiders capture bronze medals in the 4×200-meter relay at the Charlotte City Championships hosted by Cuthbertson High School.

“It was a very good feeling. I felt very happy because it was my first medal,” Ellerbe said of the experience that was shortened due to inclement weather that included snow flurries.

“Because it was so cold outside, it made us go faster because we were trying to get out of there,” she playfully added.

Ellerbe ran the second leg of the relay to help the group post a time of 1:50.9, which ranked third out of 14 teams at the event.

She says she didn’t feel as if she was going extremely fast during the relay, but was confident she was doing enough to get the desired results.

“What I learned was, you got to encourage the other teammates to do good, so it helps you do better when they encourage you, too,” said Ellerbe.

Richmond coach Reggie Miller was proud of his group’s effort, posting their best time of the season in the final race and said their exchanges were “smooth.”

As for the budding sprinter, Miller referred to Ellerbe as a “natural runner” and praised her work ethic, as she has never missed practice.

He added that Ellerbe wants to get better and that he could tell she would excel while seeing her growth during cross country season.

“I think the sky is the limit for her… you can build on her,” said Miller. “You’re going to be hearing that name for a long time.”

Ellerbe also competed in the 55-yard dash, finishing with a team-best time of 7.90.

After such a good showing in her first full track season of high school, Ellerbe feels she will increasingly get better and be at her best by senior year.

Below are Ellerbe’s responses to a list of fun questions asked by the Daily Journal staff.

1) Which celebrity would you ask to be your valentine if given the opportunity?

Ellerbe: Roddy Ricch.

2) Who is your all-time favorite Olympic sprinter?

Ellerbe: Allyson Felix.

3) Where is the best place to eat in Richmond County?

Ellerbe: Zaxby’s.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

