Raiders embrace 2019 season at team banquet

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders senior Austin Hart receives the 2019 William E. Eutsler Award during the team banquet on Monday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders senior Austin Hart receives the 2019 William E. Eutsler Award during the team banquet on Monday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior football coach Bryan Till, left, hugs senior running back Jaheim Covington during the team’s annual banquet on Monday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior football coach Bryan Till, left, hugs senior running back Jaheim Covington during the team’s annual banquet on Monday.

ROCKINGHAM — During the closing remarks of Monday’s annual team banquet, Richmond Senior head football coach Bryan Till fought back tears while reading Rudyard Kipling’s classic poem “If” to his departing upperclassmen who looped around him on the school cafeteria platform.

“We’ve been through this journey together. I can’t say enough about those guys and doing what they’ve done over the last several years, committing to the program. And I’m going to miss them greatly,” Till said of the 2020 class after the banquet.

He added that the senior class was especially memorable because they were freshmen when Till took the helm in 2017. Each of them was awarded a plaque and honored in front of fellow teammates, friends, coaches and school authorities on hand to celebrate the Raiders’ 48th season that ended with a 13-1 record.

The night featured various awards, honors and accolades, none larger than the program’s most prestigious: the William E. Eutsler Award.

Named after the school’s first athletic director, the wooden plaque is awarded to one special player each year who “in the opinion of the coaching staff, has demonstrated by personal example and force of character his commitment to excellence on the field and integrity in his life.”

Monday night, it was senior offensive lineman Austin Hart whose name was called to accept the plaque from RSHS athletic director Rob Ransom.

“It was an exciting moment. I really wasn’t expecting it, so I’m kind of proud of myself,” said Hart. “Just four years of hard work and I tried my hardest every year.”

Even though Hart was the starter at center this season, Till says the honor extends beyond the football field and added that he beat out four or five other candidates because of his consistent work ethic.

“When you read it on the plaque, it’s supposed to be about force of character…and Austin, he shows up, he works, no matter what we’re doing. He’s always been such a great teammate,” said Till.

“He’s got some talented young guys under him, and we were rotating some of those guys during the season. But he just dug in and worked to keep his starting spot this year. It just speaks volumes about him as a young man,” added Till.

Before Hart’s big honor, four of his teammates, including three fellow upperclassmen, were named team captains for the 2019 season.

Seniors Jaheim Covington, Gavin Russell and D’Marcus Harrington were joined by junior quarterback Caleb Hood in receiving the coveted designation. Till made a point to emphasize how decisive he and the coaching staff were about the four players, saying the voting “wasn’t even close,” when it came to choosing this year’s overall leaders.

Another senior took home an important individual award as long snapper Alex Branch won Special Teams Player of the Year after receiving the highest cumulative grade throughout the season among all special teams members.

For the third straight season, the Raiders had the most selections to the Sandhills Athletic All-Conference team and each member was honored at the banquet including Hood, the league’s offensive player of the year, and linebacker C.J. Tillman, the conference’s defensive player of the year.

On the academics side, RSHS principal Jim Butler spoke to the team’s exemplary behavior off the field and in the classroom.

The Raiders boasted a cumulative grade point average of 3.08 and individually, Tyson Holloway, Gabe Altman, Mack West, and Drew Davis were honored for the top GPA in the freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes respectively.

Up next, Till hosts his annual “State of the Program” event on Feb. 20 inside the RSHS cafeteria at 6 p.m.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders senior Austin Hart receives the 2019 William E. Eutsler Award during the team banquet on Monday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_RFB_Hart.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders senior Austin Hart receives the 2019 William E. Eutsler Award during the team banquet on Monday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior football coach Bryan Till, left, hugs senior running back Jaheim Covington during the team’s annual banquet on Monday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_RFBbanquet.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior football coach Bryan Till, left, hugs senior running back Jaheim Covington during the team’s annual banquet on Monday.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.