Weather postpones local athletic events

ROCKINGHAM — With inclement weather postponing all after-school activities for Richmond County Schools on Thursday and Friday, there’s been a few changes to the local athletics schedule.

The Public Schools of Robeson County also decided to postpone its after-school activities resulting in Friday’s rematch between the Richmond Senior boys and girls basketball teams and Lumberton to be rescheduled on Wednesday. Varsity games are to be held at Lumberton, starting with the girls’ 6 p.m. tip and the junior varsity games will be held at Richmond.

Thursday’s start to the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference basketball playoffs was also pushed back because of threatening weather.

On the boys side, first-round matchups are rescheduled until next week as No. 3 Cordova (6-2) will now host No. 6 Carver (4-5) on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m., while No. 4 Hamlet (6-3) hosts No. 5 Sandy Grove (5-4). In the girls opening round, No. 3 Hamlet (7-2) hosts No. 6 East Hoke (4-5) on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

More updates will be provided as they become available.

