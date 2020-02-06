13 Raiders celebrate signing day

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal From left, Richmond football coach Bryan Till, top row, left: Zyier Baldwin, Dereck Barringer, Brian Bowden, Omarion Mason, Justin Morman, Gavin Russell, Joerail White and athletic director Rob Ransom. Bottom row, left: Noah Altman, Jaheim Covington, D’Marcus Harrington, Xavion Lindsey, Javon Little and Armond Martin. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal From left, Richmond football coach Bryan Till, top row, left: Zyier Baldwin, Dereck Barringer, Brian Bowden, Omarion Mason, Justin Morman, Gavin Russell, Joerail White and athletic director Rob Ransom. Bottom row, left: Noah Altman, Jaheim Covington, D’Marcus Harrington, Xavion Lindsey, Javon Little and Armond Martin.

ROCKINGHAM — As the clock inched closer to the 2:30 p.m. start time, dozens of students, teachers, family members and teammates piled into the Richmond Senior High media center to find 13 nameplates placed intricately next to each other in the front of the room.

The nameplates spanned three tables, just long enough to hold the 13 seniors anxiously sitting behind them, awaiting their turn to tell the audience where they planned to play college football in the fall.

Finishing his third season as Richmond coach, Bryan Till has yet to enjoy such a deep signing day class and says he respected each player’s “aptitude” and decision-making throughout the process.

“Every part of a great football program, we want to have that here at Richmond and I think this is just another opportunity for you to see all the different things we’re trying to give these young men and to put in their lives,” said Till.

Listed below are all the Richmond players that took part in the celebration along with their respective position, and the school they plan to attend.

Defensive Players

D’Marcus Harrington, CB, Campbell University

Career stats: 2x all-conference selection; 88 total tackles; 21 passes deflected; blocked punt.

Joerail White, ILB, Shaw University

Career stats: 2019 all-conference selection; 106 total tackles; seven sacks.

Dereck Barringer, DB, Barton College

Career stats: 2x all-conference selection; 171 total tackles; four interceptions.

Gavin Russell, ILB, Barton College

Career stats: 2019 all-conference selection; 120 total tackles; seven sacks; two forced fumbles.

Javon Little, OLB/DE, Greensboro College

Career stats: 2019 all-conference selection; nine sacks; 21 QB hurries; 62 total tackles; two forced fumbles.

Xavion Lindsey, FS, Fayetteville State

Career stats: 2018 all-conference selection; 87 total tackles; five interceptions;

Zyier Baldwin, CB, Louisburg College

Career stats: 2019 all-conference selection; two interceptions; 14 passes deflected; 42 total tackles.

Omarion Mason, LB, Johnson C. Smith University

Career stats: 2019 all-conference selection; 49 total tackles; four sacks.

Offensive Players

Jaheim Covington, RB, South Carolina State

Career stats: 2x all-conference selection; 2,467 yards rushing; 48 total touchdowns.

Brian Bowden, OL, Fayetteville State

Career stats: 2019 all-conference selection.

Noah Altman, QB, Brevard College

Career stats: 15.6 passing yards per attempt, five total touchdowns.

Armond Martin, WR, Greensboro College

Career stats: 13.5 yards per reception.

Justin Morman, WR, Greensboro College

Career stats: 12.0 yards per reception.

NOTE: An updated version of this story with full quotes from each player and additional photos can be found in Thursday’s print and e-editions of the Daily Journal.

