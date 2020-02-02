Trio of Raiders wrestlers make podium at conference championships

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s JoeE Nicholson tries to execute a move against Jack Britt’s Edward Brady during the 120-pounds finals of the conference championships on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s JoeE Nicholson tries to execute a move against Jack Britt’s Edward Brady during the 120-pounds finals of the conference championships on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders senior Austin Gallops, right, stands on the podium after winning second place in the 160-pounds division in Fayetteville on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders senior Austin Gallops, right, stands on the podium after winning second place in the 160-pounds division in Fayetteville on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Andres Sanchez exercises a technique against Seventy-First’s Gregory Young in the third-place match on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Andres Sanchez exercises a technique against Seventy-First’s Gregory Young in the third-place match on Saturday.

FAYETTEVILLE — For Richmond Senior wrestling fans at Jack Britt High on Saturday, two familiar faces graced the podium during the annual Sandhills Athletic Conference championships.

Seniors JoeE Nicholson and Austin Gallops were named all-conference selections after placing second overall in their respective weight classes.

Meanwhile, Richmond’s Andres Sanchez made his first podium-trip after placing third in the 113-pounds division.

Nicholson (120 pounds) enjoyed a first-round bye, then defeated Pinecrest’s Riley Merchant (for the second time this season) by earning a 9-6 decision. He would eventually lose by pin in the championship match against the top seed, Jack Britt’s Edward Brady.

With back-to-back runner-up finishes, Nicholson says he had some missteps and missed opportunities that he felt could have reversed the result in his favor.

“It’s not the way I wanted to end it, but…I still got regionals. And hopefully, I make states and hopefully, I win states,” said Nicholson.

Gallops (160 pounds) on the other hand, admits being tired after wrestling Wednesday but still thought his performance was better than expected. He added that even though he couldn’t match last year’s record-setting finish in which he became the program’s first conference champ, he was pleased with the way the day turned out.

“That was the goal, at least hit all-conference. Didn’t reach the ultimate goal of being two-time (conference champion), but I’m still the only one to ever do it.”

Gallops defeated Toryon Washington via second-round pin, then scored a late pin against Isaiah McCain-Mercado to reach the finals. In the championship round, Gallops lost by fall to top-seeded Hunter Hillis.

Sanchez had an impressive day, going 3-1 with all the wins coming via pin.

He started with a win by fall in the first round against Hoke’s James Brown before losing to Lumberton’s Justin Kelly in the following round. In the next two matches, Sanchez scored pins over Scotland’s Marcel Martin, then Seventy-First’s Gregory Young in the third-place match.

“He’s starting to understand what his favorite moves are and sticking to them,” Richmond coach Earl Nicholson said of Sanchez.

“He’s wrestling really well and I think these two weeks right here, he’s going to make a strong run to states.”

Next up, Sanchez, Gallops, Nicholson and a few other Raiders await their seeding for the individual regional competitions held on Feb. 14-15.

Dante Baldwin (126) and Bryant Coll (132) both earned fourth-place finishes for the Raiders.

Pinecrest ended with an overall team score of 199.5 to finish first in the conference. Richmond finishes seventh.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s JoeE Nicholson tries to execute a move against Jack Britt’s Edward Brady during the 120-pounds finals of the conference championships on Saturday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_RWREST_joeESAC.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s JoeE Nicholson tries to execute a move against Jack Britt’s Edward Brady during the 120-pounds finals of the conference championships on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders senior Austin Gallops, right, stands on the podium after winning second place in the 160-pounds division in Fayetteville on Saturday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_RWREST_sacGallops-Canva-edited-.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders senior Austin Gallops, right, stands on the podium after winning second place in the 160-pounds division in Fayetteville on Saturday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Andres Sanchez exercises a technique against Seventy-First’s Gregory Young in the third-place match on Saturday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_RWRESTandres.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Andres Sanchez exercises a technique against Seventy-First’s Gregory Young in the third-place match on Saturday.