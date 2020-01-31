Local roundup: Hamlet strikes down Ellerbe to end season

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Ellerbe’s Dalan Utley, left, tries to drive past the defense of Hamlet’s Amer Morrison during Thursday’s regular season finale in Hamlet. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Ellerbe’s Dalan Utley, left, tries to drive past the defense of Hamlet’s Amer Morrison during Thursday’s regular season finale in Hamlet. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Hamlet boys basketball celebrates around guard Amer Morrison during Thursday’s home win over Ellerbe. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Hamlet boys basketball celebrates around guard Amer Morrison during Thursday’s home win over Ellerbe.

HAMLET — The Hamlet boys basketball team ended the regular season with an offensive explosion, downing in-county opponent Ellerbe by a score of 81-29 at home on Thursday.

The Red Rams (6-3) had three players in double figures and finished with a season-high 12 3-pointers to key the most points scored by the group this year.

Jordan Bostic and Tristan Wall each knocked down three shots from beyond the arch. Bostic ended with a team-high 13 points, while Wall added 12 points.

Each put in a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Red Rams take a 24-8 lead.

Coach Keith Parsons commended the all-around effort for his team’s best shooting night of the season.

“I kept thinking, ‘Gosh, it’d be great if some of those shots were falling earlier in the season at different times,” said Parsons. “Happy with the way everybody shot the ball. Everybody got a lot of playing time tonight, which is important.”

Hamlet guard David McNair also added 12 points and helped the margin grow to 42-17 at the half.

Ellerbe guard Dalan Utley led the group with 12 points, eight coming in the second quarter.

Toby McInnis chipped in with eight points in the victory.

Up next, the Red Rams get set for the playoffs which Parsons feels good about if the team dedicates equal energy on both ends of the court.

“Just keep working on everything we’re doing and try to get the defense to kind of meet the offense and see where that leaves us after the playoffs,” he said.

On the girls side, Hamlet had no problems finishing up its regular season slate, defeating Ellerbe 62-6 at home on Thursday.

Orena Drake scored a game-high 17 points, eight of which came in the third period. Ryelan Lyerly put in 15 points and added six in the third quarter to help the Lady Red Rams cruise to a 55-6 advantage.

The Lady Red Rams (7-2) shut out the Lady Wildcats in the second half to temper any comeback efforts.

Taniya Chandler scored four points in the loss.

Lady Rockets close perfect season

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham girls basketball team finished off a perfect regular season by defeating Spring Hill, 45-17 on Thursday.

Lady Rockets (9-0) guard Jamiya Lindsey put in a game-high 13 points, while Keyoni Nichols added 10 points.

The group scored 13 points in each of the first three quarters to gain a wide margin by the final period.

In the boys game, Rockingham easily got past Spring Hill to extend its win streak.

Paul McNeill led a group of four Rockets (8-1) to hit double figures, finishing with a game-high 20 points.

Both Rockingham teams now await their matchups in the playoffs.

Cavs notch another win

ROCKINGHAM — The Cordova boys basketball team blew past East Hoke in their home regular season home finale on Thursday, 58-22, to improve to 6-2 on the season.

The Cavs jumped out to a 35-15 half time lead, which allowed everyone an opportunity to getting a chance to contribute to the win.

Christopher Grey lead four double-digit scorers with a game-high 16 points. Jamison Jones added 13 points, while Isaiah Lockhart and Jamarion Wall posted 12 each.

The Cavs have a makeup game on Feb. 10 at Anson to conclude the regular season.

Richmond bowling competes in conference championships

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond Senior bowling team had some high and low moments during the Sandhills Athletic Conference championships at Lafayette Bowling Alley on Thursday.

On the boys side, Richmond upset third-seeded Scotland with a 3-0 sweep to start the day. They followed with a 0-3 defeat to second-seeded Jack Britt in the second round.

Hunter Hancock finished nine of 12 frames, followed by Cameron Way’s seven of 12 frames and Luke Preslar’s four of six.

The Lady Raiders won the first game, but fell 3-1 overall to Jack Britt. A chance to tie the second game fell just short, and the Lady Buccaneers had strong third and fourth games to key the victory.

Autumn Hoffman finished six of eight frames, Kayla Howell polished off four of four and Cadence Thompson ended two of four.

