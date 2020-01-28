Local roundup: Cavs edge Red Rams at home

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Hamlet’s Ryelan Lyerly dribbles in transition during the team’s 62-22 road win at Cordova on Monday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Hamlet’s Ryelan Lyerly dribbles in transition during the team’s 62-22 road win at Cordova on Monday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Cordova’s Jamison Jones (10) shakes hands with Hamlet’s Javian Drake (1) before Monday’s matchup in Rockingham. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Cordova’s Jamison Jones (10) shakes hands with Hamlet’s Javian Drake (1) before Monday’s matchup in Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM — After trailing at the half, the Cordova Middle School boys basketball team used a dominating third quarter to push past visiting Hamlet and hold on to a 55-53 home win on Monday.

Cordova (5-2) held Hamlet (5-3) to just four points in the deciding period, while answering with 15.

Cavaliers guard Jamarion Wall finished with a game-high 22 points, four of which came in the third. Backcourt mate Jamison Jones ended with 13 points and also chipped in with four during the third period.

“Congrats to Cordova. They made all the plays when they needed to win the game,” said Hamlet coach Keith Parsons.

“Our group fought hard, just came up short. It was a great basketball game.”

Parson’s squad attempted a late rally, led by point guard Javian Drake, who dropped in seven of his game-high 28 points in the final frame.

Teammate Zay Cephas knocked down two 3-pointers in the fourth to help the Red Rams score 19 points in the period.

But the combination of Wall and Cavs guard Christopher Grey proved too much down the stretch.

Wall poured in eight points, while Grey put in seven of his 10 points to close out the win.

In the girls contest, the Lady Red Rams had three players finish in double figures to power a 62-22 road win.

Hamlet (6-2) guard Ryelan Lyerly finished with a game-high 14 points, including six in the first period that saw the visitors take a commanding 16-0 advantage into the second.

Orena Drake added 12 points, while Saquanna Bostic chipped in with 10 points to round out the Lady Red Rams in double figures.

Cordova guard Yasmine McLaughlin finished with a team-high 12 points.

McLaughlin had seven points in the second quarter as the Lady Cavs made a push. Her jumper midway through the period closed the deficit to 24-12, which was the closest the group would get.

Erin Fields added six points on a pair of 3-pointers in the loss.

Both Cordova teams are home on Thursday for the season-finale against East Hoke, while Hamlet hosts Ellerbe.

Lindsey’s big night gets Lady Rockets past Sandy Grove

ROCKINGHAM — Behind a game-high 19 points from guard Jamiya Lindsey, the Rockingham girls basketball team remained undefeated on the season, downing Sandy Grove 39-30 at home on Monday.

Lindsey scored all of the team’s six points in the second quarter, but the Lady Rockets (8-0) trailed 15-12 at the break.

The group recovered in the second half, including 17 points in the fourth quarter to help keep the win streak alive.

Lindsey tallied seven points in the final frame, while teammate C’Niya Hinson dropped in five of her eight points.

On the boys side, Rockingham used a second-half push to run away from visiting Sandy Grove, 57-35 on Monday.

Rockets (7-1) guard Paul McNeil led the way with a game-high 29 points, while Talan Stoner added 12 points.

McNeil and Stoner combined for 15 points in the first period and helped the team jump out to a 32-25 by halftime.

The duo struck for 13 points in the fourth quarter to seal the team’s sixth straight victory.

Rockingham closes the season at home against Spring Hill on Thursday.

West Hoke gets two wins over Ellerbe

ELLERBE — Hosting West Hoke Middle School on Monday, both Ellerbe basketball teams fell short.

In the girls game, the Lady Wildcats (1-7) used momentum from its first win of the season and battled West Hoke before dropping a 26-14 decision.

Taniya Chandler led the home team with eight points, while teammates Symone Terry, Jasmin Martinez and Essence Barringer all had two points each.

The Ellerbe boys were led by Dalan and Conner Utley, who each had 15 points in the loss to West Hoke on Thursday.

Dalan Utley knocked down a team-high three 3-pointers and Conner Utley led the group with six first-quarter points.

Ellerbe is back in action on Thursday to close out the regular season at Hamlet.

By Donnell Coley Sports Writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

