Raiders hot shooting keys blowout win at Purnell Swett

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior guard Keionna Love, right, tries to drive past Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis during a conference matchup in Pembroke on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior guard Keionna Love, right, tries to drive past Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis during a conference matchup in Pembroke on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond guard Dylan Lewis, left, shoots a 3-pointer during the team’s 69-29 win at Purnell Swett on Friday. The Raiders finished with a season-high 10 3-pointers. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond guard Dylan Lewis, left, shoots a 3-pointer during the team’s 69-29 win at Purnell Swett on Friday. The Raiders finished with a season-high 10 3-pointers.

PEMBROKE — The Richmond Senior boys basketball team started the back end of its Sandhills Athletic Conference schedule with a resounding statement at Purnell Swett on Friday, using a season-high 10 3-pointers to get a 69-29 win and season-series sweep.

After a rough offensive stretch the past couple of weeks, Richmond (13-5, 6-2) coach Donald Pettigrew stayed true to his belief in the group’s firepower.

“That’s how we shot all summer,” Pettigrew said of the scoring spree. “Guys were staying over hours after practice, getting shots in, and it paid off tonight.”

Junior forward Nygie finished with a game-high 19 points, and was one of five Raiders to knock down a shot from deep in the third quarter.

The group hit seven triples in the frame, including four straight to open the quarter and extend its large halftime lead. Junior guard P.J. McLaughlin put in a trey that made it 44-18, just a couple of minutes into the frame.

McLaughlin ended with 15 points, and added another 3-pointer in the third en route to eight points in the period.

Purnell Swett (6-10, 3-5) coach Jeremy Sampson wasn’t as concerned as much about the hot shooting from the visitors as he was about his group’s lack of hustle.

“We just didn’t show the effort,” said Sampson. “And yeah, they came out on fire. I don’t know how many threes in a row they made there. But we just didn’t have the effort, threw the ball away a couple times, guys jogging back, and that’s not us.”

By the end of the onslaught in the third quarter, Richmond held a commanding 58-22 advantage that all but ended the contest.

Meanwhile, Raiders forward Dalton Stroman drew praise from Pettigrew for his high intensity to the last whistle. Stroman had eight points, five rebounds and team-high three blocks. Midway through the fourth quarter, Stroman’s bucket, plus the foul extended the lead to 65-27.

Dylan Lewis also finished with eight points, including a pair of triples. Pettigrew complimented the backup guard for producing when he’s put in the starting lineup because of injuries.

“Next man up, you got to come ready to play no matter what,” said Pettigrew. “Nobody is going to feel sorry for us if a guy is out. Guys got to step up and be ready to play.”

He added that the blowout win will be a confidence-booster for his team ahead of a big matchup at Pinecrest on Tuesday as the fight for the conference crown heats up.

“It’s going to be a great game like it’s been the last three years. They’re going to be ready, we’re going to be ready, so I’m looking forward to Tuesday,” said Pettigrew.

Caleb and Kellan Hood also added eight points in the win. Xavier Jones led Purnell Swett with eight points.

Lady Raiders fall late at Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE — For the first three quarters of the Richmond Senior girls basketball team’s rematch with host Purnell Swett on Friday, it looked to have been in line for a revenge win from an earlier loss this season.

But a career-high effort from Lady Rams standout guard Kylie Chavis spoiled those aspirations, as the high-scoring freshman dropped 17 fourth-quarter points to help edge the Lady Raiders 49-43.

Chavis finished with 34 points.

Richmond clung to a one-point advantage heading into the final frame, but Chavis scored seven straight points and helped her group tie it up at 36, scoring a close layup, plus the foul with 4:48 to go.

Lady Raiders senior Keionna Love had a team-high 14 points and did her best to counter Chavis. Love’s pair of free throws at the 3:01 mark put her team back on top, 39-38.

But just a minute later, Love picked up her fifth foul trying to guard Chavis and had to exit the contest. Chavis knocked down the ensuing free throw of the and-1 to put the Lady Rams up 41-39.

Moments later, Purnell Swett guard Natalie Evington hit one of her three triples to extend the advantage, 44-40 with just over a minute to go.

Jayla McDougald knocked down a pair of free throws with just under a minute left to close the gap, 44-43. But those free throws would be the team’s final points as they dropped the season series.

Jakerra Covington and Bree Wall each added nine points for the Lady Raiders.

Richmond (12-6, 3-5) goes on the road on Tuesday in another meaningful conference matchup against Pinecrest. Purnell Swett (10-6, 6-2) is off until next Friday when they will get their chance at the Lady Patriots at home.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior guard Keionna Love, right, tries to drive past Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis during a conference matchup in Pembroke on Friday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_8320-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior guard Keionna Love, right, tries to drive past Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis during a conference matchup in Pembroke on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond guard Dylan Lewis, left, shoots a 3-pointer during the team’s 69-29 win at Purnell Swett on Friday. The Raiders finished with a season-high 10 3-pointers. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_RBBdylan-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond guard Dylan Lewis, left, shoots a 3-pointer during the team’s 69-29 win at Purnell Swett on Friday. The Raiders finished with a season-high 10 3-pointers.

Richmond hits season-high 10 3’s in win

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.