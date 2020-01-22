Lady Rockets remain perfect, drop rival Hamlet

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockingham guard Jamyia Lindsey dribbles toward the basket during the home win over Hamlet on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockingham guard Jamyia Lindsey dribbles toward the basket during the home win over Hamlet on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Rockets guard Keyoni Nichols tries to beat a full-court press during Tuesday’s home game against Hamlet. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Rockets guard Keyoni Nichols tries to beat a full-court press during Tuesday’s home game against Hamlet.

ROCKINGHAM — Two of the best girls teams in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference squared off inside a rowdy Rockingham Middle gym on Tuesday as the Lady Rockets pulled away from visiting Hamlet to grab a 41-28 win.

With the win, Rockingham improves its record to a perfect 6-0.

Lady Rockets guard Jamyia Lindsey finished with a game-high 22 points and poured in 10 during a third quarter that saw the team gain distance.

Coming out the break with just a 12-11 advantage, Lindsey started the third with eight straight points. Just two minutes into the period, the Lady Rockets had gained a 20-12 lead after Lindsey grabbed a steal then sprinted to the other end for a layup.

Hamlet (4-2) forward Orena Drake answered the run by Lindsey, scoring five straight points to cut the deficit, 20-17.

But Lindsey immediately answered with a short basket to push the margin back to five. With just under a minute left in the frame, she got another steal and layup to stretch the Lady Rockets lead to 28-19.

Ryelan Lyerly led the Lady Red Rams with 13 points, six of which came in the final period as she tried to close the gap. But the team would only get as close as 11 points as Lindsey put in seven fourth-quarter points to keep the unbeaten streak alive

Lady Rockets guard Keyoni Nichols ended with 12 points, six coming in the second period. Her short layup with just over a minute before halftime broke an 8-all tie, then she knocked down a 3-pointer with just 10 seconds left to give the Lady Rockets the lead again, 12-9.

Drake ended with eight points in the loss.

Makailah Jackson added three points for the Lady Rockets in the win.

Rockingham looks to keep its undefeated record alive on Thursday in a home matchup with East Hoke.

Hamlet looks to rebound when it plays host to Anson on Thursday.

Lindsey’s big 2nd halfhelps down Hamlet

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

