Nicholson claims 1st in Bulldog Brawl

ST. PAULS — Richmond Senior’s all-time wins leader JoeE Nicholson placed first in the 120 pounds weight class during Saturday’s Bulldog Brawl, a 15-team wrestling tournament hosted by St. Pauls High on Saturday.

Nicholson placed by giving up only one point in his three matches. He scored 21 points for the team and won, 7-1, over Brandon Jacoby of Carolina Forrest.

Teammate Austin Gallops placed third in the 160 pounds class, battling through a tough field of opponents and going 3-1 on the day. Gallops scored 17 points for the team.

The Raiders started out strong, staying in the top three during the first three rounds of competition, but as the matches got tougher, some of the youth and inexperience showed.

Union Pines took first place with an overall score of 180.

Overall, the team had a productive day as every wrestler scored at least three points.

Next up will be senior night, Wednesday, Jan. 22, as the Raiders will compete at home for the final time this season.

