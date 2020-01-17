Raiding the opposition: Tester talks Scots ahead of rivalry game

Tester Tester

Richmond vs. Scotland.

Need we say more?

Friday’s matchup between the two schools’ hoops teams most likely won’t attract the standing-room-only crowd that showed up at Pate Stadium for this year’s game on the gridiron. But make no mistake, with football players lining rosters on both sides, the crowd inside the Scots’ gym will still get treated to a feisty competition.

Brandon Tester is the sports editor for the Laurinburg Exchange and he gives an update on both Scotland basketball teams, as well as his picks for the two games.

1) Though obviously not as intense as the rivalry on the gridiron, how would you describe the relationship between the two teams on the hardwood?

TESTER: The athletes are always ready to go when Scotland and Richmond meet in any sport. There’s always a little bad blood stemming from the rivalry.

The rivalry tends to be intense on the basketball court. Whether they’re battling for position in the conference or just for bragging rights, the Scots and Raiders get after it. There’s also a good amount of parity between the schools on the basketball court. Richmond’s boys hold a 6-4 advantage in the last 10 rivalry matchups, and the girls are tied at 5-5 in that same span.

2) Both boys teams have had struggles scoring of late, what’s been the biggest problem on offense for the Scots lately?

TESTER: There has simply been a lid on the basket some nights. The Scots are good at generating good looks and making plays, but the shots just haven’t been falling as much as they need to. Scotland is also currently without one of its top perimeter threats, senior guard C.J. Settles. He is a key scoring option for the Scots, but he’s currently sidelined with a broken finger.

3) In the girls matchup, what’s been your impression of the Lady Scots’ up-and-down season?

TESTER: The Lady Scots are definitely getting better. Some players have stepped into significant leadership roles this season, and they’re playing with improved confidence and determination because of that.

I expect the Lady Scots to come out with a jolt of energy this week, given that they have home court advantage for a rivalry game. Richmond will present a significant test, and Scotland will need to be ready to go on Friday night.

4) Who can fans expect to see step up for the Scotland boys, girls teams in a matchup like this?

TESTER: On the boys side, expect to see senior guard Garrett McRae do some good things. McRae is undoubtedly one of the best unsigned guards in the region. Senior center Trey Graham’s aggressiveness has paid off lately, and he could have a big night.

In the girls game, center Asjah Swindell should have a solid showing on Friday. She’s the heartbeat of Scotland’s lineup. Point guard Sierra Breeden will have a chance to shine as well. Also keep an eye on sophomore Kadence Sheppard, who is getting better at attacking the basket.

5) What is your prediction for both games?

TESTER: Scotland’s boys will be looking to bounce back from a lopsided loss to Pinecrest, but that’s hard to do against a talented Richmond team. I predict Richmond will win 59-50.

In the girls game, I’m picking Richmond to win 37-30.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

