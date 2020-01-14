Ellerbe hoops fall to Anson on the road

WADESBORO — The Ellerbe boys and girls basketball teams went on the road to Anson on Monday and fell short in what was their only matchups of the week.

In the boys game, Ellerbe lost by a slim margin, 33-30, dropping its overall record to (1-4) on the year.

Dalan Utley led the scoring efforts for the Wildcats, netting a team-high 10 points. Connor Utley and Freddy Hill helped carry the offense, both adding nine points in the loss.

On the girls side, Ellerbe remained winless on the season with a 52-7 loss at Anson.

Tania Chandler led the group with three points, while Symone Terry and Adena Gibson both chipped in with two points apiece.

Both Ellerbe teams are back in action on Jan. 22 when they host Spring Hill.

