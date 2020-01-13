Warriors Elite to hold registration event this weekend

ROCKINGHAM — The Warriors Elite youth football program, based in Richmond County, is hosting a registration event this Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Hibbett Sports in Rockingham.

According to program director John Carter, the group is welcoming players ages 5-14 years old to play travel AAU spring football for the upcoming season.

Keep in mind that Mar. 1, 2020 is the age cutoff date, meaning whatever age the child is on that date determines what age group he or she will participate.

Prospective athletes are required to have state-issued ID and sports physical forms.

Team dues are set at $100, which includes uniforms, compression shirts, equipment rental, and AAU membership. The team dues have to be turned in no later than Feb 8.

There will also be signups for cheerleaders ages 5-12 with cheer fees set at $65.

Tryouts are currently being held every Saturday in January from 12-2 p.m. at the Ninth Grade Academy. The Warriors’ first game is scheduled for Mar. 28.

For more information, visit the team’s Instagram page WarriorsElite910, or contact John Carter at (910) 995-0385.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_WarriorsElite.jpg