Athlete of the Week (Jan. 6-11): Keionna Love

Keionna Love has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Jan. 6-11.

Love is a senior starter and plays multiple positions for the Richmond Senior girls basketball team.

She scored a total of 40 points to help the Lady Raiders get back-to-back Sandhills Athletic Conference wins last week.

Love started the stretch by tying a season-best with 21 points to key the blowout road win over Hoke, which was also the team’s first conference victory. She finished off the Lady Bucks by netting eight points in the final period, including four free throws.

The versatile player credits increased attention to her energy level on offense that’s allowed her to attack the rim as well as create plays for other teammates.

In the team’s convincing win over Lumberton on Friday, Love dropped a game-high 19 points, eight of which came in the third period that blew the contest open.

Before the Hoke game, Lady Raiders coach Teddy Moseley implemented a lineup change that’s sparked the recent run. He moved Love from the wing to the point guard position and insists the entire group is benefiting from the switch.

“I think that’s the thing that she brings, she can get everybody else involved,” said Moseley. “I think she brings that vision on the floor where she can see and get everyone else involved.”

Meanwhile, Love is enjoying the new role and feels her full repertoire can now be fully displayed for the remainder of the season.

“Well, I love getting my teammates involved. We all just feed off each other and it’s just positive vibes,” she said.

The Lady Raiders have two more league games this week and after an 0-3 start, Love says she and her teammates are determined to continue their upward trend of late.

“After we got a taste of losing, I don’t think we want that again,” said Love. “Just climb back to the top (of the conference) and do the best we can.”

Below are Love’s responses to a list of fun questions asked by the Daily Journal staff.

1. Where does the nickname Kat come from?

Love: When I was little, I was kind of shy and my mom gave me the name. It happened that some teammates heard it, and it just went from there.

2. Who is your favorite superhero?

Love: It’s going to sound very cliche, but I’d say, Superman.

3. Who was your pick to win the Super Bowl?

Love: The Seattle Seahawks.

Watch this video for more from Love and Moseley.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

