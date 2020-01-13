RASL playoffs set to begin

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Members from Richmond United and La Cabana compete for a volley during the final game of the regular season in Hamlet on Wednesday. The Richmond Adult Soccer League playoffs are set to begin on Monday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Members from Richmond United and La Cabana compete for a volley during the final game of the regular season in Hamlet on Wednesday. The Richmond Adult Soccer League playoffs are set to begin on Monday.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond United’s 5-2 victory over La Cabana on Wednesday signaled the end to a competitive fourth season of the Richmond Adult Soccer League.

The top four teams were separated by just one win and Richmond United (5-1-1) broke a tiebreaker with team Twisted Treats (5-1-1) to take the regular season crown.

Monday is the scheduled start date for what should be an exciting playoffs. This is what next week’s opening round looks like for the field of eight teams.

No. 2 Twisted Treats is set to face No. 7 Paris FC in the first match of the evening at 6 p.m. Twisted Treats beat Paris FC 5-2 in Week 4 and will be the favorites to advance.

No. 3 La Cabana, the three-time defending champ, attempts to get back on track against No. 6 Scotland FC at 7 p.m. La Cabana will be favored to get past Scotland FC as they posted a convincing 6-2 victory in Week 4.

The most competitive match of the evening should be the nightcap when No. 4 Richmond Auto Sales faces off against No. 5 AS Rock. Richmond Auto Sales finished just one game ahead of AS Rock, but notched a 6-0 shutout win in the Week 5 meeting.

No. 1 Richmond United is matched with No. 8 RASL on Tuesday in what should be the most lopsided contest of the quarterfinals. RASL was the only winless group during the regular season and was shut out by Richmond United, 10-0 in the Week 4 matchup.

The semifinal round is scheduled for Thursday with the championship match set for Monday, Jan. 20. All matches are played at Buttercup Field in Hamlet.

Visit this website for the detailed RASL postseason bracket that will be updated after each round.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

A look at the postseason bracket

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins

