Pee Dee Electric giving scholarships to local middle school student-athletes

WADESBORO — Pee Dee Electric is giving two local middle school students the opportunity to hit the hardwood alongside their favorite college basketball athletes and coaches this summer, thanks to Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships.

Pee Dee Electric will select one young man for a scholarship to attend the Roy Williams Carolina Basketball Camp June 20-24 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and one local young woman to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp June 21-24 at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

The scholarships cover all expenses at the overnight camps, which provide a glimpse into life on a college campus. Contestants will be judged on academic records, extra-curricular activities, and a required essay. To be eligible to win, students must be in the sixth, seventh or eighth grade during the 2020-2021 school year and have permission from a parent or guardian to attend.

Campers stay overnight in dorms, learn fundamental skills that will help them excel on and off the court, and receive individual and group instruction from Division I coaches to enhance their basketball and team working abilities.

Wes Moore, coach of the Wolfpack women’s basketball team, and Roy Williams, coach of the 2009 and 2017 national champion Carolina Tar Heel men’s basketball team, will direct the camps with the help of staff, as well as current and former players.

Eligible students who are interested in the scholarship can contact Seth Allen at [email protected] or visit www.ncelectriccooperatives.com/sports-camps for more information.

More than 50 students from across the state will win an all-expenses paid scholarship to attend basketball camp. Now in its 17th year, the scholarship program reflects Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ core values of accountability, integrity, innovation and commitment to community.

Pee Dee Electric is a not-for-profit cooperative whose goal is to provide reliable, dependable electric service for its members while focusing on value, quality customer service, and enhancing life in the communities we serve. Pee Dee’s service area consists of Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly and Union counties.

Applications are being accepted through Mar. 31 and can be found online at www.ncelectriccooperatives.com/sports-camps.

Scholarship winners are expected to be announced in May.

