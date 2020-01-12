Gallop, Owens help Raiders to 2nd-place finish

Gallop Gallop

TROY — Keyed by the efforts of middleweight wrestlers Austin Gallop and Ethan Owens, Richmond Senior posted a 4-1 team record and took second place at the Montgomery Central Duals on Saturday.

Richmond easily defeated Albemarle 57-24, took down Randleman 46-30, topped host Montgomery Central 43-33 and beat Union Academy 48-35. The Raiders’ sole loss on the day came at the hands of Glenn, falling 62-18.

After missing the team’s conference meet at Purnell Swett earlier in the week, Gallop was back in action, turning in one of his best performances of the season. He took first place at the 160-pounds division, posting a perfect 5-0 record with three pins.

He won by fall against Glenn’s Omari Lee, Montgomery Central’s Zachary Lucas and Union Academy’s Daniel Beare. The senior also picked up a 14-5 decision over Albemarle’s Malik Long.

Meanwhile, Owens secured a first-place finish in the 152-pounds class by posting a perfect record and collecting a pair of pins.

Owen’s run was highlighted by pins against Albemarle’s Jylukus Hyatt and Union Academy’s Josiah Hemphill.

Richmond lightweight Andres Sanchez enjoyed a good showing as well, posting a 4-1 record including two pins. Sanchez won by fall over Albemarle’s Omarion Hinson and Randleman’s Robert Russell.

The Raiders are back home on Wednesday to compete in the SAC-8 Duals.

Gallop https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_mug_Gallops.jpg Gallop