Preview: Richmond hoops prep to host Lumberton

ROCKINGHAM — Friday marks a pivotal matchup in the Sandhills Athletic Conference as both Richmond Senior boys and girls varsity basketball teams host Lumberton.

Richmond (10-2, 4-0 SAC) boys coach Donald Pettigrew expects stiff competition and told his team to be ready for a top-level effort from the visitors.

The Raiders started 0-4 in the league a year ago and now own sole possession of first place after Lumberton (11-2, 2-1 SAC) dropped a nail bitter to Pinecrest on Tuesday.

Nygie Stroman comes in as the team’s leading scorer at over 16 points per game, while averaging nearly nine rebounds.

Stroman has been on a tear of late, including a season-high 27 points in a win over Jack Britt last week. He credits a strategic change for the high scoring output.

“I’ve just been attacking more. I haven’t really been settling for the 3 (pointer) like that,” Stroman said of his recent wave of success. “I just kept doing what’s been working.”

Pettigrew says the Raiders are at their best when his standout forward dominates the paint and becomes more aggressive offensively.

“He’s more tuned in. He knows what’s at hand,” Pettigrew said of Stroman.

Meanwhile, P.J. McLaughlin’s all-round effort has complemented Stroman this season. The junior guard is averaging just over eight points, four rebounds and four assists while leading the group with nearly two steals per game.

Pettigrew says the floor general is playing like “one of the top guards in the conference.”

That was on full display in the second half of the team’s road win over Hoke on Tuesday in which McLaughlin dropped in eight of the team’s 13 points in the third period.

Jarvis Tillman leads the Raiders in rebounds and blocks and provides another long, athletic presence inside that’s made it difficult for opposing teams.

On the other end of the floor, Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill is an offensive threat on any night and Pettigrew praised the senior’s ability to impact the game from different avenues.

Stroman has seen plenty of the Pirates’ star in previous seasons and even played alongside him during elite summer camps. He says he’s well aware of what potential problems McNeill can pose and is up for the challenge.

“We already know they’re pretty much going to try to run through Jordan,” said Stroman who says the main objective defensively is to be physical on the ball-dominant guard.

McNeill has displayed more playmaking characteristics under first-year coach Bryant Edwards and has allowed other teammates like Jadarion Chatman, Dwayne Davis and Charlie Miller to contribute.

Though Friday marks the first time Pettigrew will coach against Edwards, he was impressed by how intense the Pirates came across on film.

“Defensively, they are a lot better. Just watching them, they (Pirates coaching staff) do a heck of a job getting those boys tuned in and ready,” Pettigrew said.

“They play 32 minutes of defense and make it tough for us. We just got to be prepared for any and everything. “

On the girls side, Lady Raiders (9-4, 1-3 SAC) coach Teddy Moseley saw his group get its first league win of the season in blowout fashion at Hoke on Tuesday.

He feels the upcoming matchup against Lumberton (8-5, 1-2 SAC) is an opportunity for a momentum-building run towards the top of the standings.

“This conference is up for grabs,” he said. We just got to put our hat in the ring, remain competitive and keep doing the small things.”

Lady Raiders guard Keionna Love has powered the offense as of late, including a 21-point effort on Tuesday to help beat the Lady Bucks. Moseley says he is pleased with her ability to run the floor from her new position at point guard, but admits he needs her to lock in on defense especially against the Lady Pirates.

Lumberton was dealt a heavy blow in the offseason to graduating seniors that accounted for the majority of its offense, but upperclassmen Katelyn Culbreth and Zye’ahna Cade have now stepped in to fill those roles.

Moseley isn’t quite sure what the Lady Pirates will bring in the post, but would like to see more production from his only all-conference player from a year ago in forward Jakerra Covington.

“We got to get Jakerra going. Get her some scoring in the paint,” said Moseley.

Overall, he added that practices this week have been more competitive and he hopes that will translate to the upcoming matchup.

Friday’s slate from Rockingham starts with the girls game at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow shortly after.

INJURY REPORT

Raiders senior Quamir Sivels will be out of the starting lineup for a third straight game as he heals from a foot injury.

RECENT HISTORY

Richmond and Lumberton boys have split the last four meetings with the Raiders getting a season sweep a year ago.

Meanwhile, the Lady Pirates have owned the head-to-head matchup, racking up 13 consecutive wins over the Lady Raiders.

