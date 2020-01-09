Raiding the opposition: Bym breaks down Lumberton hoops

Bym Bym

For the first time this winter sports season, our Raiding the Opposition Q&A returns with an important basketball doubleheader.

Richmond Senior boys and girls basketball programs host Lumberton on Friday with the Sandhills Athletic Conference slate heating up.

Jonathan Bym, sports editor for The Robesonian, provides his take on the matchups by responding to a list of questions asked by the Daily Journal sports staff.

1) Lumberton and Richmond boys have split the previous four meetings. What’s made the matchup so closely-contested in the past couple of years?

Bym: Over the last two seasons, both teams have had equally matched squads with some of the best athletes in the Sandhills Athletic Conference coming through each program. Lumberton has matched the athleticism from Richmond in past years with its toughness and Friday’s game should be the same.

2) Friday marks the first time this season in which potential conference player of the year candidates Nygie Stroman and Jordan McNeill meet. What kind of performance do you anticipate from McNeill?

Bym: This should be a very good matchup between the two studs. McNeill has showcased this season that he has a chip on his shoulder and has been a vital piece guiding the younger Pirates this season. In the past, he was a go-to scorer, but this year he has more trust in his teammates and has served the role as facilitator at times.

3) What has first-year Pirates coach Bryant Edwards provided to the team?

Bym: He has brought a renewed energy to the program in his first season. Whether it’s dancing in the locker room after wins or instilling his brand of hard-nosed defense, the Pirates have bought into their new leader this season.

4) Who are the “others” that might determine the outcome in what is expected to be a close matchup.

Bym: Dwayne Davis transferred to Fairmont last season and blossomed in his role as a point forward and now has returned to Lumberton this season and complemented McNeill. Michael Todd is a steady force in the paint, with back-up Matt Locklear filling his role as well coming off the bench. Also, Jadarion Chatman has been the Pirates glue guy.

5) On the girls side, how would you describe the identity of this year’s Lady Pirates group?

Bym: This team has witnessed one of its roughest starts to the season in some time, but that speaks to the history of this program. This team is working on getting the kinks out now at the midway point and is waiting for someone to take over as the primary scorer. One thing this Lumberton team does have is height.

6) Who has stepped up in the leadership roles for the Lady Pirates?

Bym: Katelyn Culbreth and Zye’ahna Cade are two senior leaders that have been steady for the Pirates this season. A crop of young players are taking after those players looking to find their way.

7) What’s your prediction for both games?

Bym: Both Richmond squads should earn close wins in this doubleheader.

Bym https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_file1-22.jpeg Bym