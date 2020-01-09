Raiders wrestling split wins on the road

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Joshua McLaurin escapes the grasp of Richmond’s Nate Parker during the Pirates Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. Richmond loss to Lumberton and beat Purnell Swett. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Joshua McLaurin escapes the grasp of Richmond’s Nate Parker during the Pirates Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. Richmond loss to Lumberton and beat Purnell Swett. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Richmond’s Evan Ingram executes a headlock during Wednesday’s meet at Lumberton. Ingram was among four Raiders to win a pair of matches. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Richmond’s Evan Ingram executes a headlock during Wednesday’s meet at Lumberton. Ingram was among four Raiders to win a pair of matches.

PEMBROKE — Back in Sandhills Athletic Conference action at Purnell Swett on Wednesday, Richmond Senior wrestling split two matches, defeating Purnell Swett 56-19 and losing a rematch with Lumberton, 43-22

Raiders wrestlers JoeE Nicholson, Andres Sanchez, Christian Sanchez and Evan Ingram each earned two wins.

“We wrestled really well tonight,” said Richmond coach Earl Nicholson. “Wrestling without captain Austin Gallops we still managed to control the Purnell Swett match and we showed big improvement against Lumberton.

JoeE Nicholson’s highlight victory was a 4-1 decision over previously unbeaten Curran Bedell from Lumberton.

Ingram won by pin in both of his matches against the Rams’ James Tyner and the Pirates’ Bryson Striblin at the 220-pounds division.

Andres Sanchez’ biggest win came over Lumberton’s Justin Kelly, who came in ranked sixth in the state at 113 pounds. And Christian Sanchez beat the Pirates’ Brock Chavis in a 7-0 decision.

“Very proud of the guys who wrestled through injuries to help the team,” said Nicholson.

After dropping its first conference wrestling match to Jack Britt, Lumberton has got on a roll.

The Pirates earned a pair of wins over Richmond and Scotland to improve to 3-1 in league play. But more valuable than the wins was the experience gained.

Lumberton pinned Scotland to a 56-24 win before downing Richmond to stay a half a match back of Jack Britt in the league standings.

Purnell Swett suffered two losses to stay winless on the season, also dropping a 51-24 loss to Scotland.

“Scotland had some tough individuals, and the Richmond match is always a tough one,” Lumberton coach Jaime Bell said. “It’s about starting to win tough matches that could go either way. Those matches that go down to the last second, we need to start coming away with them.”

Bell mentioned how Tristan Rodriquez carried over from a strong weekend showing to earn a hard-fought win over Richmond’s Hector Castro via a pin early in the second match.

“We had a freshman at 132 that beat a kid for the first time that had already beat him twice,” Bell said. “You’re seeing progress there.”

Lumberton also saw its experience continue to carry over in the two matches, especially in the middleweights. Austin Lowery, Zyeal Lloyd, Davieyon King-McCallister, Joshua McLaurin and Darionte McLaurin each earned a pair of wins on the day.

Lumberton turns its focus to the Boneyard Bash on hosted by Jack Britt on Saturday.

“There’s somewhere between six to 12 matches (coming up),” Bell said. “The big thing is our team has a lot of younger wrestlers that need experience. The more matches the better.”

Purnell Swett coach Rashaad Sanders saw his team battle through tough situations in both matches but still stick together.

“We stick together. No matter if we are winning or losing, they do a good job of banding together to pick each other up,” he said. “We have good morale. Win or loss, they still treat each other like they’re family.”

Purnell Swett led at one point 18-6 over Scotland, but then surrendered three straight forfeits to put the Scots ahead for good. Along with wins coming from Cayden Scott, Sanders liked what he saw from Derrian Jenkins with two by fall.

“He’s definitely starting to learn and put in extra work,” Sanders said. “It’s starting to show on the mat.”

Richmond returns to the mat on Saturday for the Eagle Duals.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Joshua McLaurin escapes the grasp of Richmond’s Nate Parker during the Pirates Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. Richmond loss to Lumberton and beat Purnell Swett. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MainIMG_4737-2.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Joshua McLaurin escapes the grasp of Richmond’s Nate Parker during the Pirates Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. Richmond loss to Lumberton and beat Purnell Swett. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Richmond’s Evan Ingram executes a headlock during Wednesday’s meet at Lumberton. Ingram was among four Raiders to win a pair of matches. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_RWrest_evanIngram-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Richmond’s Evan Ingram executes a headlock during Wednesday’s meet at Lumberton. Ingram was among four Raiders to win a pair of matches.