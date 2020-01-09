Richmond United takes down La Cabana, gets 1st in RASL

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Team Richmond United pose after winning the Richmond Adult Soccer League regular season title. Top from left: Jose Flores, Carlos Alcocer, Victor Roman, Jhovanny Jaimes, Luis Cruz, Yuri Leon. Bottom row from left, Juan Lopez, Miguel Rodriguez, Hannah Millen, Wayne Millen, Juan Munoz, Tad Hamilton. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Team Richmond United pose after winning the Richmond Adult Soccer League regular season title. Top from left: Jose Flores, Carlos Alcocer, Victor Roman, Jhovanny Jaimes, Luis Cruz, Yuri Leon. Bottom row from left, Juan Lopez, Miguel Rodriguez, Hannah Millen, Wayne Millen, Juan Munoz, Tad Hamilton.

HAMLET — Richmond United defeated three-time league champions La Cabana, 5-2, in both teams’ final game of the season at Buttercup Field on Wednesday.

Richmond (5-1-1) team captain Wayne Millen says the group’s main goal throughout the year was to dethrone the previous champs.

“We all had the mentality that we were going to come in and win it. This is the team to beat, so we knew we could compete with them — just come out, play hard and do what we do best,” said Millen after the victory.

Carlos Alcocer led the group with two goals in the victory. Juan Lopez, Victor Roman and Tad Hamilton had one goal apiece in the win.

Richmond United finished with the same record as team Twisted Treats, but was awarded the top spot because of a tiebreaker. La Cabana (4-2-1) finishes the season in third place.

Up next, both teams prepare for tournament play next week with the first round scheduled for Monday.

“We just got to keep playing ball like we did tonight,” Millen said about the quest for a tournament championship.”Play smart, play team ball, make good passes and make every shot we get count.”

In other league action on Wednesday, Scotland FC beat RASL by a score of 5-2.

