“The Rock” releases 2020 schedule

Courtesy of Rockingham Dragway file photo Jackson Summers was crowned 11.90 index champ during a race in December. “The Rock” recently released its 2020 schedule. Courtesy of Rockingham Dragway file photo Jackson Summers was crowned 11.90 index champ during a race in December. “The Rock” recently released its 2020 schedule.

ROCKINGHAM — The opening event in the new AHDRA (All-Harley Drag Racing Association) series, the debut of the Double Down in Tobacco Town big money bracket race and the renewal of such staples as the Original Super Chevy Show, the NHRA sportsman doubleheader and the AMRA’s Jim McClure Memorial All-Harley Finals are among the highlights of a tentative 40-weekend racing schedule announced Thursday by Rockingham Dragway owner Steve Earwood.

Once again, diversity will be the theme with heavy doses of race cars augmented by motorcycles, the second annual Red, White and Fun Southern Festival featuring games, music and mayhem and the spring influx of runners and fitness freaks intent upon negotiating the barriers, bogs and other challenges of the Rugged Maniacs obstacle course.

Building off of the momentum of a Feb. 14-15 weekend featuring the annual Drag Racing Expo and North Caroline Drag Racing Hall of Fame festivities in Greensboro, racing at “The Rock” officially will begin Feb. 22 with the first of 16 events in the popular MXA Motorsports Test and Tune Street Drag Series.

The MXA series will give way Mar. 7-8 to the annual Racers’ Appreciation Free Entry bracket race in which Top ET, Footbrake and Jr. Dragster racers can earn their first points applying toward 2020 track championships. The Blood, Sweat and Gears car-and-truck show and the Southeast Volkswagen Association’s VWs at the Rock event will follow in Mar. 14 and Mar. 15, respectively.

That will set the stage for the Mar. 27-29 debut of Double Down in Tobacco Town, an event produced by two of the nation’s most respected sportsman and bracket racers, former NHRA world champion Scotty Richardson and Mid-Michigan Motorplex principal Jeff Ledford.

Other early-season highlights include an Apr. 4 event in the national Import Face Off Series, the 29th annual Griffin Motors MOPARS at the Rock race on April 18, the Modern Street Hemi Shootout April 17-19, the Big John Memorial Weekend Bracket Nationals May 22-25, Red, White and Fun May 30 and the Jr. Dragster “Schools Out Shootout” June 20-21.

For two-wheel enthusiasts, the AHDRA returns on May 15-17 with its series-opening Nitro Spring Nationals featuring Jay Turner, Tii Tharpe, Bill “Billy Jack”

Jackson, Randal Andras, Tyler Wilson, Rich Vreeland and Janette Thornley, the Statesville rider who will make her long-awaited debut as the first woman to compete atop a Top Fuel Harley.

A heavy summer dose of MXA Street Drags will lead into a fall schedule anchored by a Hoosier Tires Carolina Coalition bracket Series event Sept. 12-13, the Original Super Chevy Show series featuring the jet dragsters of Elaine Larsen and Larsen Motorsports Sept. 18-20 and NHRA Sportsman Weekend, Oct. 1-4, featuring the final Southeast Division events in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the NHRA National Open Drag Racing Series.

The battle for track championships will conclude Oct. 17-18 in conjunction with the eighth annual Carolina Powerfest and, two weeks later, the usual suspects will convene for a Halloween weekend version of the AMRA-sanctioned Jim McClure Memorial All-Harley Finals featuring the Ray Price Top Fuel Challenge.

The season will end Nov. 26-28 with the third renewal of the increasingly popular Holiday Jr. Jam which last year drew junior racers from 20 states and Canada.

Courtesy of Rockingham Dragway file photo Jackson Summers was crowned 11.90 index champ during a race in December. “The Rock” recently released its 2020 schedule. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Jackson-Summers.jpg Courtesy of Rockingham Dragway file photo Jackson Summers was crowned 11.90 index champ during a race in December. “The Rock” recently released its 2020 schedule.