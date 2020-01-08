Rockingham gets two wins at Ellerbe

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockingham’s Jada Zimmerman, right, dribbles into the open court alongside Ellerbe’s Freddy Hill on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockingham’s Jada Zimmerman, right, dribbles into the open court alongside Ellerbe’s Freddy Hill on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockingham’s Jamyia Lindsey, right, drives to the basket against Ellerbe’s Symone Terry (14) on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockingham’s Jamyia Lindsey, right, drives to the basket against Ellerbe’s Symone Terry (14) on Tuesday.

ELLERBE — For the third straight time to open the season, Rockingham Middle girls basketball powered to a blowout win, topping Ellerbe 44-6 on the road Tuesday.

Jamyia Lindsey led a host of Lady Rockets (3-0) hot scorers who charged to a 21-4 advantage at the half.

Lindsey capped a 5-0 run in the third quarter with a short bankshot that made it 26-4. Then, in the fourth, she closed out a 10-0 run with a layup to help seal the victory.

In the boys game, Rockingham defeated Ellerbe 63-24, using a strong second quarter to power the road win.

Rockets (2-1) coach Julius Bowden praised the team’s defensive effort and balanced efforts from a variety of players.

“It was a good win tonight,” said Bowden. I thought we played great defense and they rebounded the ball well.”

He added that Jaziah Liles, Jada Zimmerman and Noah Jenks all used their height to create easy scoring opportunities and help put the contest away.

Zimmerman led the way with a game-high 19 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Liles added 14 points and matched Zimmerman’s 10 in the first two periods.

Liles accounted for six of the team’s first 11 points, including a short layup that put the Rockets up 11-3 with just over four minutes to go in the opening period.

Talan Stoner added seven points in the win, all coming in the fourth quarter.

Connor Utley’s 10 points led the way for Ellerbe (1-2). Freddy Hill added nine points, while Dalan Utley and Brooks Calhoun chipped in with three points.

All four teams play again on Thursday as Rockingham travels to Anson and Ellerbe hits the road to face Sandy Grove.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

