Athlete of the Week (Dec. 30-Jan. 4): Bree Wall

Bree Wall has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Dec. 30-Jan. 4.

Wall is a senior and plays the wing position for the Richmond Senior girls basketball team.

She scored a season-high 10 points to help pace a dominating 60-32 home win over Anson last Thursday.

“I was just doing what I had to do to get us up there on the board,” said Wall who had seven points in the first quarter. “That’s all coach (Teddy) Moseley keeps telling me to do is shoot the ball.”

Usually a defensive-minded player, Wall added that it was nice to be able to contribute on the offensive end and it made for a more “complete” game.

Mosely is in his second year as coach of the Lady Raiders and pointed to Wall’s work ethic as the main reason for her recent success and says she’s only missed one game in that span.

“I’ve had Bree for two years and she is probably the hardest working, most dedicated player that we have on our team,” said Moseley.

He added that Wall’s intensity is unmatched and it fueled her offensive output in where she attempted more shots that he’s been encouraging her to take throughout the season.

Meanwhile, the senior captain credits ball movement as to a key component to her personal success. Wall chipped in with seven points in the loss to Jack Britt last Friday and spoke with a sense of urgency for the upcoming week that features two more conference matchups.

“Everything we did wrong, we’re going to try to correct that in practice…we’re looking for a win,” she said.

Below are Wall’s responses to a list of fun questions asked by the Daily Journal staff.

1. What was the best Christmas present you received this year?

Wall: I got an iPhone 11.

2. What is your New Year’s resolution?

Wall: Graduate high school with high academics.

3. Who is the goofiest person on the team, why?

Wall: It has to be Kat (Keionna Love). She’s just so bubbly. She brings all the goofiness to the team and builds everybody up, and always has a smile on her face.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

