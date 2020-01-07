Hamlet hoops teams enjoy sweep over Spring Hill in home opener

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Hamlet guard Tristan Wall (3) attempts a layup during the first half Monday’s home win over Spring Hill. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Hamlet guard Tristan Wall (3) attempts a layup during the first half Monday’s home win over Spring Hill.

HAMLET — For the first time in two weeks, Hamlet Middle boys basketball hit the hardwood for its home opener against Spring Hill on Monday. After shaking off some rust early, the Rams benefited from a tenacious effort on defense and eventually cruised to a 42-30 win.

Hamlet (3-0) coach Keith Parsons admitted that his group wasn’t entirely ready for the start of the game, which he says was to be expected having been off for an extended period of time because of winter break.

He did, however, praise the team’s ability to come together and play through the struggles.

“I’m just really happy with the guys rallying…everybody kind of stepped up and had good games. That’s what we need to do and how we play,” said Parsons.

Rams point guard JV Drake drew high acclaim from Parsons, who complimented the floor general’s “exceptional” effort on both ends of the floor.

Drake finished with a game-high 17 points and 10 steals. He provided an offensive lift through the sluggish start, netting seven first-quarter points.

Fellow backcourt mate Tristan Wall chipped in with six of his 10 points in the opening frame to help gain a 13-7 lead at the end of the period.

Drake continued his aggressive play in the second quarter, and his floater off the glass extended the margin to double digits, 20-10, with 6:35 left in the half.

The Rams turned up the pressure and jumped into passing lanes to create more scoring opportunities in the second half. They racked up a total of 26 steals and forced the Spartans into 36 turnovers.

Despite some “uneven” play at times, Parsons was happy with the way his group created havoc while handling the visitors’ pressure when they used their press defense.

David McNair added eight points for the Rams, five of which came in the late moments of the fourth quarter.

With the lead cut to as low as 33-27, McNair knocked down a triple with just over a minute left that stretched the margin to 38-30. Moments later, McNair’s putback made it 42-30 to seal the team’s third straight victory to open the season.

Hamlet hits the road again on Thursday when it faces West Hoke.

“Hopefully, next game, we’ll come out with that intensity at the start and carry that on through,” said Parsons. “Whether we win or lose, we just want to play our way and let the chips fall where they may.”

Lady Rams blow out Spring Hill in home opener

HAMLET — The Hamlet Middle girls basketball team enjoyed a successful home opener, easily defeating Spring Hill, 47-20, on Monday.

Lady Rams (2-1) coach Mitch Coe was complimentary of his group’s improvement on offense, especially when it came to distributing the ball.

“It was a team effort. Everybody contributed. And we just got to keep working to get better,”

Ryelan Lyerly led the Lady Rams with a game-high 21 points, 15 of which came in the dominating first half.

Saquanna Bostic added eight points, while Elise Dimery and Orena Drake both finished with six points in the victory.

Up next, the Lady Rams are back on the road Thursday in a matchup with West Hoke.

“We’re hoping that we just keep the momentum going and continue to grow as a team,” said Coe.

