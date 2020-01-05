Raiders wrestling claims 3rd at Joel McCanna

Brandon Tester| Laurinburg Exchange Richmond’s JoeE Nicholson, top, wrestles against St. Pauls during the Joel McCanna Invitational on Saturday. Brandon Tester| Laurinburg Exchange Richmond’s JoeE Nicholson, top, wrestles against St. Pauls during the Joel McCanna Invitational on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — The Richmond Senior wrestling team was back in action over the weekend, scoring a third-place finish at the Joel McCanna Invitational hosted by Scotland High on Saturday.

The Raiders went 3-1 on the day and defeated St. Paul’s 55-18 in the third-place match.

“I thought we did well today. Saw more things we need to correct,” said Richmond coach Earl Nicholson about the event.

Raiders wrestlers Michael Baldwin, Dante Baldwin and JoeE Nicholson all finished with 3-1 individual records to lead the group.

Baldwin won via pin twice at the 170-pounds division. The first came against Fairmont’s Jayden Smith and the other was against Laney’s Brandon McCray, a rare win for the Raiders in thier matchup with the Bucs.

Dante Baldwin picked up a pair of forfeits and added another win with a 7-6 decision over Laney’s Seth Thomas at 126 pounds.

Meanwhile, Raiders captain JoeE Nicholson dropped just his third match of the season but was also able to pick up a team-leading 20th win. In the process, he notched a pin against Ayonna McNeill from Westover.

Richmond’s other team results on the day included a 66-18 win over Fairmont, a 57-15 loss against Laney and a 46-27 victory over Westover.

“The next few weeks we will focus on perfecting our strengths and eliminating our weaknesses. There will be a lot of focus on varsity improvement this week,” said coach Nicholson.

Laney took first place honors, while Montgomery Central finished second.

Richmond returns to the mat Wednesday in a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet hosted by Purnell Swett.

