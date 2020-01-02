Tracking the county’s memorable sports moments of the year

Jay Jones| Contributed file photo Richmond’s Jay Jones, left, Caleb Hood, middle left, Noah Altman, middle right, and Bryan Till, far right, pose with former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl XXXV champion Trent Dilfer in May. Jay Jones| Contributed file photo Richmond’s Jay Jones, left, Caleb Hood, middle left, Noah Altman, middle right, and Bryan Till, far right, pose with former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl XXXV champion Trent Dilfer in May. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file Richmond’s Jake Ransom (24) stares down the pitch before being walked in the bottom of the second inning at Seventy-First in April. Ransom finished the season with two grand slams to help the Raiders go on a win streak that got as high as 11 games. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file Richmond’s Jake Ransom (24) stares down the pitch before being walked in the bottom of the second inning at Seventy-First in April. Ransom finished the season with two grand slams to help the Raiders go on a win streak that got as high as 11 games. Michelle Parrish| Contributed file photo Richmond’s Payton Chappell (7) is welcomed at home plate by fellow Lady Raiders after hitting a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning in an early-season shutout win. Michelle Parrish| Contributed file photo Richmond’s Payton Chappell (7) is welcomed at home plate by fellow Lady Raiders after hitting a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning in an early-season shutout win.

As we get ready to embark on our resolutions and start fresh, again, it never hurts to take a look back at the year’s most memorable moments.

Below are the marquee sports memories from Richmond County teams in 2019.

January

Jan. 15 — Richmond boys basketball team, led by Rod Newton’s season-high 19 points, got a 75-71 road win over Seventy-First. It was the program’s first win over the Falcons in Fayetteville in 15 years.

Jan. 19 — The Richmond girls swim team’s 200-yard freestyle relay quartet grabbed a runner-up finish for the second year in a row at the Sandhills Athletic Conference Championship meet.

Jan. 26 — Richmond Senior wrestler Austin Gallops was crowned champion at 152 pounds in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament, beating Pinecrest’s Monroe Payton in the championship match. It was the program’s first SAC champion at any weight class.

February

Feb. 2 — Richmond County Middle School wrestling team Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference championship. meet that was held at Hoke County. Andre Ellerbe and Richard Kerekes had four wrestlers top their respective weight classes and three more finish in second place on their way to 185 total points, which was good enough for first place.

Feb. 8 — The Richmond boys basketball team earned its eighth straight SAC victory with a 79-65 win over Lumberton. It marked the program’s first winning record since the 2016-17 campaign.

Feb. 10 — Skylar Standridge, a senior for the Richmond wrestling team, was the only member to advance to the 4A NCHSAA State Championships with his fourth-place finish in the 220-pound weight class at the Midwest Regionals.

Feb. 26 — In his second year as head coach, Richmond boys basketball coach Donald Pettigrew got his first-ever playoff win during the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs as the No. 15 seed in the West, holding off Hickory Ridge, 67-59.

March

Mar. 5 — Avy Lucero scored the game-winning goal with no time left on the clock to help the Richmond girls soccer team open conference play with a 3-2 win over Purnell Swett.

Mar. 12 — Morgan Hooks scored the game-winning goal that helped the Richmond Senior girls soccer team escape with the 5-4 victory over previously unbeaten Jack Britt.

Richmond first baseman Jake Ransom notched his second grand slam of the season and helped the Raiders to a 6-1 victory at Pinecrest.

Mar. 22 — Payton Chappell and Paige Ransom both hit homers for the Richmond softball team to help complete the regular-season sweep over the reigning state champions, Jack Britt, with a 2-1 win.

April

April 1 — Richmond football kicker Trevor Moss accepts an invitation to the Ray Guy Top Prospect Camp, an invite-only event for the nation’s top high school kickers.

Apr. 10 — The Richmond baseball team kept its season-high 11-game win streak alive by sweeping its doubleheader at Seventy-First, scoring a total of 25 runs in the two games while holding the Falcons to none.

Apr. 16 — Former Richmond football standout and current NFL star Melvin Ingram donates $10,000 to the Richmond program from the NFL Foundation’s Pro Bowl Champions Grant.

Apr. 25 — The Richmond softball team scored all nine of its runs in the first two innings and then survived West Brunswick’s comeback effort to claim the 2019 Beach Diamond Invitational championship with a 9-8 win. It was the first time in its last three tries that Richmond was able to defeat West Brunswick and claim the trophy.

May

May 3 — The Richmond softball team won its second consecutive SAC Tournament championship, and avenged one of its two losses on the season with a 10-0 win over Lumberton in five innings.

May 7 — Brett Young hit a 12th-inning sacrifice fly to secure a 3-2 win for the Richmond baseball team over R.J. Reynolds in the first round of the state playoffs.

Former Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer visits Richmond Senior to speak with the football team.

May 20 — Monasia Kearns, Jakerra Covington, Maddisyn Diggs and junior Dymond McNeal ran a collective time of 48.60 in the 4×1 relay to finish fourth overall at states and break the all-time record for Richmond Senior girls track and field.

June

Jun. 12 — The Richmond football team advanced all the way to the championship game of the “King of the Hill” 7-on-7 Tournament at UNC-Chapel Hill. Ended the day with a 6-2 overall record after winning four of five in pool play.

June 22 — Richmond wrestlers JoeE Nicholson and Andres Sanchez combined for five wins to help the School of Hard Knocks (SOHK) wrestling club grab a first-place finish at the “Melee Til Midnight” Tournament at George Mason University.

July

July 12 — Richmond football competes in the invite-only Powerade 7-on-7 Invitational in Matthews.

August

Aug. 29 — Richmond volleyball wins its fifth straight to open the season, defeating Purnell Swett 3-1.

Aug. 30 — During a 33-0 win at Anson in two quarters, Richmond running back breaks one of the longest runs in program history on a 95-yard touchdown.

September

Sept. 6 — Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood accounted for five of the team’s six touchdowns in the 42-14 win over Butler. Hood ran for a career-high 160 yards rushing, including a 67-yard touchdown run.

Sept. 13 — Senior running back Jaheim Covington rushed for two touchdowns while Caleb Hood accounted for 393 total yards and four touchdowns to pace the 45-28 road win over Cardinal Gibbons.

Sept. 26 — The Richmond girls tennis team completes a season sweep over Lumberton with a 6-3 win.

October

Oct. 4 — In the 36-0 shutout over rival Pinecrest on, Richmond outside linebacker tied a school record with 18 tackles, six being for a loss. He also added a pair of sacks and a forced fumble.

Oct. 9 — Richmond boys soccer completed a season sweep over Jack Britt, 5-3, in a shootout period that followed a scoreless regulation.

Oct. 16 — Lee Hayden scores both goals for Richmond boys soccer in a 2-1 extra-time win at Lumberton.

Oct. 17 — Carley Lambeth had a game-high 29 assists to help the Richmond volleyball team rout rival Scotland at home in straight sets on Senior Night.

Oct. 18 — Richmond football gets enough votes to win the “Wear it like a Pro” contest and will receive brand new helmets from the Carolina Panthers next season.

Oct. 21 — Lady Raiders golfer Hailey Miller carded a 94 to finish 11th overall at the NCHSAA 4A regionals and stamp another trip to states.

November

Nov. 8 — Richmond football got its first road win in over a decade against rival Scotland in a convincing 48-13 victory, cementing a perfect regular season and back-to-back conference titles.

Nov. 22 — Richmond running back Jaheim Covington notched a school record with a 99-yard rushing score in the 36-27 state playoffs win over Hough.

Nov. 23 — Senior wrestler JoeE Nicholson becomes Richmond Senior’s all-time wins leader after defeating Fairmont’s Anydrean Cromartie by pin.

Nov. 29 — Richmond football avenged a playoff loss to Myers Park a year ago with a 35-32 comeback win the third round of the state playoffs in front of an estimated 9,000 spectators.

December

Dec. 8 — Caleb Hood wins SAC Player of the Year and C.J. Tillman is named the league’s best defensive player to lead a total of 17 Raiders given all-conference nods.

Dec. 13 — Richmond guard Quamir Sivels knocked in a team-high 14 points, including a pair of game-clinching free throws in a 53-50 home win over Pinecrest.

Dec. 17 — Caleb Hood collected a season-high 18 points to help Richmond beat Cheraw, 67-65, on the road and earn a seventh straight victory to open the season.

Leon Hargrove Jr. contributed to this report.

