Top 5 countdown: Recap of the county’s best sports stories of 2019

It was yet another eventful, historic and exciting year in sports for Richmond County athletes of all ages. There were so many indelible moments that are worthy of recognition, but we chose these stories as the best of the best in 2019.

No. 1 — Raiders avenge playoff loss against Myers Park

Down 24-13 in the third round of the 4AA state playoffs, Richmond Senior quarterback Caleb Hood led the team on consecutive scoring drives and paced a 35-32 comeback win over Myers Park in front of an estimated 9,000 spectators at Raider Stadium.

Hood finished with 112 rushing yards and a career-high four rushing touchdowns, while going 12 of 24 for 204 yards through the air.

Raiders linebacker DeAndre Bethea recovered a fumble with the Mustangs threatening to strike again in the early stages of the fourth quarter, and Hood took advantage yet again.

He kept the ensuing drive alive, completing a dart over the middle to Jakolbe Baldwin on a third-and-14 play. Hood capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that gave the home team its first lead, 28-24, since he ran it in from 73 yards out to open the game.

The victory reversed a playoff loss at the hands of the Mustangs the previous season and propelled them to the regional final where they fell short.

“It feels fantastic. Our kids have wanted that since this time last year and it’s great when you can actually see the hard work pay off,” said Richmond coach Bryan Till after the win.

No. 2 — Lady Raiders quartet breaks track record

During the 4A NCHSAA State Championship Meet at North Carolina A&T State University on May 18, Monasia Kearns (first leg), Jakerra Covington (second), Maddisyn Diggs (third) and Dymond McNeal (anchor) ran a collective time of 48.60 in the 4×100-meter relay to finish fourth overall and break a long-standing school record that belonged to the Lady Raiders’ 1988 relay squad.

Because of the top-four finish, the speedsters were also named First-Team All-State.

No. 3 —Nicholson becomes the all-time wins leader

Richmond Senior wrestler JoeE Nicholson defeated Fairmont’s Anydrean Cromartie by pin to get a school-record 119th career win during the Raider Rumble 1 on Nov 23.

“I wish it could have happened last year and I wish I could have qualified for states and already have the record, but it feels good to have it now,” said the senior wrestler who now holds the program records for both single-season and career wins.

Richmond coach Earl Nicholson took to microphone after the historic achievement and announced the significance of the win to spectators on hand, then smiled as he handed over the WWE-inspired championship belt.

“That was like a really emotional moment to have him do that because that’s something I’ve been dreaming of since he was about three years old,” said Earl Nicholson.

JoeE Nicholson, at the 120-pounds division, dominated his competition during the tournament that also included West Brunswick, Anson, Scotland and Lumberton. He ended with a perfect 5-0 record with four wins coming via pin.

No. 4 — Raiders dismantle Scotland, end drought

On Nov. 8, Richmond closed out an undefeated regular season with a convincing 48-13 victory, cementing back-to-back Sandhills Athletic Conference titles.

It was the Raiders’ first win in Laurinburg since 2009 and the 35-point victory was the widest margin in the series since the Scots won 49-14 in 2013.

Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood finished with a game-high 295 total yards and three touchdowns. Jakolbe Baldwin had two receiving scores and a game-high 108 yards receiving.

After Scotland quarterback Bruce Wall scored his second rushing touchdown with just over two minutes left in the half that knotted the score at 13, Hood connected with Baldwin on a 39-yard shot down the right sideline to give the Raiders back the advantage, 20-13.

The Raiders used the momentum-swinging play to take control of the contest in the second half and secure its second straight victory over the Scots.

“It’s great because we’re gonna be engraved in history forever,” Raiders senior D’Marcus Harrington said after the win. “We’re the first team to be undefeated since 2006, so we’re gonna always be remembered.”

No. 5 — ‘Disabled shooter’ provides inspiration

In January, we gave you the story of William Gates, a Rockingham native who was born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC) and has drawn national attention for his love for basketball.

Known as @disabledshooter on Instagram, where he has over 50,000 followers, Gates can be found knocking down shots on the basketball court of FirstHealth Fitness in Rockingham.

AMC causes stiff joints/muscles and limits the function and range of motion in the very same body parts Gates uses to put the ball in the basket. So, he’s forced to shoot underhanded, which is just another example of the 20-year-old figuring out a way to do something many people wouldn’t want or expect out of him because of his physical disability.

“That’s always been me. … You tell me not to do it, I’m going to do it,” he said with a laugh. “My parents instilled it in me when I was younger. They told me, ‘Junior, you’re disabled to the world but to us you’re just a regular person because of all of the things that you can do.’ So I just stay motivated and I don’t let anything stop me.”

He hosted the inaugural (AMC) Basketball Charity Event on June 30 at the Falling Creek Park Gym in Rockingham.

Leon Hargrove Jr. contributed to this report.

