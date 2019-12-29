Lady Raiders claim 5th, Raiders get 4th in holiday tournaments

Contributed photo Richmond Senior’s Jayla McDougald, left, and Jakerra Covington receive all-tournament honors after the Lady Raiders beat Southern Guilford, 53-20, during the Sheetz Invitational in High Point on Saturday. Contributed photo Richmond Senior’s Jayla McDougald, left, and Jakerra Covington receive all-tournament honors after the Lady Raiders beat Southern Guilford, 53-20, during the Sheetz Invitational in High Point on Saturday.

HIGH POINT — The Richmond Senior girls basketball team secured a fifth-place finish in the Sheetz Invitational tournament with a 53-20 win over Southern Guilford on Saturday.

Lady Raiders juniors Jayla McDougald and Jakerra Covington finished with a team-high 12 points and took home all-tournament honors for the weekend event held at Southwest Guilford High.

McDougald knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first half, scoring 10 points to help the team take a commanding 32-12 lead at the half. Fellow backcourt mate Kyla Sampson added seven of her nine points during the dominating stretch.

Covington led the Lady Raiders with four of the team’s eight points in the third quarter.

Jamiya Ratliff helped seal the victory with six of her nine points in the final frame. Ratliff and Co. outpaced the Lady Storm 14-1 in the fourth period to finish off the win.

Richmond (7-3) returns to conference play on Jan. 3 in a road matchup against Jack Britt.

Raiders take fourth place in Ashbrook Hoopfest

GASTONIA — After starting the season with eight straight wins, the Richmond Senior boys basketball team suffered consecutive losses, dropping a 69-46 decision to Vance in the third-place game of the Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest on Saturday.

The runaway result was stopped short in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter due to a medical emergency as Raiders wing C.J. Tillman had to be helped off the floor after suffering a foot injury.

Vance’s Jaylen Curry finished with a game-high 20 points. His trio of 3-pointers in the first period helped open an 18-14 lead over Richmond heading into the second.

Raiders forward Nygie Stroman ended with a team-high 13 points, including five in the second quarter, but the team faced a 38-23 deficit at the half.

The Cougars burst open the contest in the second half and used a 49-29 advantage at the end of the third period to pace the third-place victory.

Raiders guard Caleb Hood ended with nine points and P.J. McLaughlin added seven points in the loss.

Richmond (8-2) is back in action on Jan. 3 in a road tilt with Jack Britt.

