Raiders roundup: Friday’s holiday hoops results

HIGH POINT — Behind the offensive efforts of Keionna Love and Jakerra Covington, the Richmond Senior girls basketball team rebounded from a lopsided loss and defeated Wesleyan Christian Academy, 45-37, in a consolation bracket matchup of the Sheet Invitational on Friday at Southwest Guilford High.

Love knocked down three triples and finished with a game-high 15 points to lead the Richmond charge. Covington also finished in double figures adding 10 points. The Lady Raiders duo combined for 14 points in the first half as the team took a 24-14 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, Love poured in seven points to hold off a Wesleyan rally that saw the lead dip below double digits, 38-32 heading into the fourth.

The Lady Raiders scored seven points in the last frame to seal the win, five of which came at the free throw line from Covington and guard Jayla McDougald, who ended with nine points.

Richmond (6-3) faces Southern Guilford in Saturday’s fifth-place game.

Richmond boys drop first game of season

GASTONIA — The Richmond Senior boys basketball team fell behind early during Friday’s semifinal matchup against Hunter Hess during the Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest before falling, 56-47.

For Richmond (8-1) the setback marked its first loss of the season, while Hess improved to 8-1.

The Raiders couldn’t establish an offensive rhythm in the early going, but their defense held up as they faced a 20-15 deficit at halftime.

Coming out the break, the Huskies extended the lead to double digits by outscoring the Raiders 17-11 in the period.

An offensive outburst from both teams in the final period saw the Raiders score 21 points in the frame and edge the Huskies by two, but their efforts came up short as they couldn’t overcome the early deficit.

Richmond plays for third place against Vance at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

