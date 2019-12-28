State basketball match-ups on Saturday

The Associated Press N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) makes a last-second basket as UNC Greensboro's Malik Massey (2) defends Sunday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Associated Press N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) makes a last-second basket as UNC Greensboro's Malik Massey (2) defends Sunday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum.

William Peace vs. UNC Greensboro (10-3)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans will be taking on the Pacers of William Peace. UNC Greensboro is coming off a 67-50 win over Northern Kentucky in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Isaiah Miller has made or assisted on 47 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 41 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

Eastern Kentucky (3-9) vs. East Carolina (5-7)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Eastern Kentucky in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. East Carolina beat Charlotte by four points on Sunday, while Eastern Kentucky came up short in a 76-69 game to Charleston Southern on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 20.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while Brandon Suggs has put up 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Colonels, Jomaru Brown has averaged 16 points while Ty Taylor has put up 13.3 points.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 25.8 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Pirates are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 5-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Colonels are 0-9 when they score 72 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 72.

BEHIND THE ARC: Eastern Kentucky’s Taylor has attempted 89 3-pointers and connected on 37.1 percent of them, and is 15 of 41 over the last five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Eastern Kentucky has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.2 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has dropped to 26.1 percent during the team’s seven-game losing skid, however.