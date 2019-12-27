Raiders roundup: Results from holiday hoops tournaments

GASTONIA — In its second straight season at the Ashbrook Holiday Tournament, the Richmond Senior boys basketball team came away with an opening-round win over Weddington, 51-46 on Thursday.

The Raiders (8-0) started strong on both ends, taking an early 14-7 advantage after the first period. They virtually equaled that output in the next quarter and took a 27-14 halftime lead.

Weddington (8-3) answered with a run in the third period to get back in the game, getting the deficit under double figures as the Raiders led 40-33 heading into the fourth.

A back-and-forth final period ended with the Raiders making clutch plays to seal a spot in the next round and keep their unbeaten streak alive.

Richmond takes on Huss (7-1) in the semifinal round on Friday, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.

Lady Raiders suffer first-round loss to North Davidson

HIGH POINT — The Richmond Senior girls basketball team lost to North Davidson 66-42 on Thursday as part of the Sheetz Invitational Tournament hosted by Southwest Guilford High School.

The Lady Raiders (5-3) fell behind 39-27 at the half and couldn’t put together enough effort to catch up after that.

Top scorers for Richmond included Jayla McDougald, who ended with a team-high 12 points. Bree Wall and Jardai Tillman each had 6 points apiece.

Top in the scoring for North Davidson were Emily Hege, who hit for 31 points, and Courtney McMillian who scored a total of 20 points.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_RaidersLOGO1-6.jpg

Raiders advance, Lady Raiders fall in opening round