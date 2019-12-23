Raiders compete at Elizabeth Barry Invitational

Contributed photo Richmond Senior’s Ahmad Shelton competes at the Elizabeth Barry Invitational Contributed photo Richmond Senior’s Ahmad Shelton competes at the Elizabeth Barry Invitational

CHARLOTTE — The Richmond Senior wrestling team finished in 15th place out of 35 teams at the Elizabeth Barry Invitational hosted by Mallard Creek over the weekend.

The Raiders finished the two-day tournament with 69 points.

The second day started off with Richmond’s Joey Nicholson (120 pounds) losing his first match of the season, 5-2 to Caden Haglerof Providence Day School. Austin Gallop (160 pounds) advanced to the semifinals with a pinfall victory over Amir Haynes of Olympic. Gallop’s day was cut short by an injury, and ended up in sixth place. Dante Baldwin (126) took eighth place in his weight class. Ahmad Shelton, wrestling for the first time this season, placed seventh in the 285-pound class.

“Overall the tournament was a great experience for the guys. A number of weight classes were stacked with top-ranked wrestlers,” Richmond coach Earl Nicholson said. “We didn’t get some of the outcomes we wanted, but we learned a lot about our strengths and weaknesses.”

Although scores weren’t officially kept for junior varsity teams, Richmond’s jayvees placed second behind Rock Hill, the same team that won the varsity title.

Contributed photo Richmond Senior’s Ahmad Shelton competes at the Elizabeth Barry Invitational https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Ahmad-Shelton.jpg Contributed photo Richmond Senior’s Ahmad Shelton competes at the Elizabeth Barry Invitational