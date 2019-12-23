McLaughlin easing into new leadership role

McLaughlin McLaughlin Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior point guard P.J. McLaughlin (15) dribbles in transition during an earlier game against Cheraw. The junior leads the team in assists and steals, while averaging over 10 points per contest. Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior point guard P.J. McLaughlin (15) dribbles in transition during an earlier game against Cheraw. The junior leads the team in assists and steals, while averaging over 10 points per contest.

ROCKINGHAM — Standing close to 5-foot-8, Richmond Senior point guard P.J. McLaughlin might not intimidate opposing basketball teams with his stature.

The soft-spoken, mild-tempered junior probably won’t be seen pounding his chest and pumping up the crowd after made baskets, either.

But ask anybody on the Raiders roster, and they’ll tell you who is most responsible for their perfect 7-0 record, which rivals one of the best starts to a season in program history.

The admitted pass-first point guard is the team-leader in assists, but is also one of three players averaging double figures with just over 10 points per contest. He also paces the Raiders in transition points per game, while adding two steals per contest, which is tied for the team lead.

McLaughlin says that Richmond coach Donald Pettigrew has been a key component in making him the team’s unquestioned floor general this season as a junior.

“He (Pettigrew) stressed the issue with me, stayed on me hard last year…making sure I can be at this level now,” said McLaughlin.

Pettigrew acknowledged the tough love given to what was a sophomore lead guard at the time, but now feels like McLaughlin has matured because of it and admires his “very high” basketball I.Q.

He added that the second-year starter has his full trust and confidence, something extremely valuable coming from one of the program’s best guards in Pettigrew, who led the Raiders to back-to-back state title runs in the 1990’s.

“Last year, I was so hard on him…trying to prepare him for this moment right here,” said Pettigrew. “I told him, ‘This is going to be your team. You’re going to be the coach on the court.’”

McLaughlin took the vote of confidence to heart and dedicated the offseason to honing his body and skills.

He says his two-hour workouts outside of practice with teammate Nygie Stroman helped him lose weight and improve conditioning. The two starters got together at the Hamlet Parks and Recreation center three times a week, engaging in full-court layups, sprints, ball-handling and other technically-sound drills.

Fast forward six months and the shifty, head-strong veteran is leading his teammates by example with his determination and savvy.

“They all have trust in me, so I just try to lead them the best way I can,” said McLaughlin.

The best way sometimes involves providing an offensive spark, which Pettigrew says he still wants to see the unselfish guard do more often.

Coming off a week layoff between the second and third game of the year, the Raiders found themselves down seven points at the half to visiting Southern Lee. Out the break, McLaughlin dropped seven of his 14 points in the contest to pace a third-quarter rally and springboard the 56-50 win.

“I like that. They feel that I should be more aggressive and I can take my guy…so, when they give you that green light, you just got to go with it,” said McLaughlin.

“They try to break me out my shell, I’m usually a passing guy. Now, they be wanting me to score more, so I’m just doing anything to help the team out and get these wins.”

McLaughlin and Co. try to keep their unbeaten streak alive during the Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest starting Friday.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

